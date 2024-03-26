UN Chief Advocates for Slave Trade Reparations to Combat Systemic Racism and Exclusion

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for reparations for the transatlantic slave trade as one of the ways to address the legacy of the slave trade in our contemporary society, including systematic racism.

At least 12.5 million Africans were kidnapped from the fifteenth to the nineteenth century, forcibly transported by ships and European merchants and sold as slaves.

Those who survived this harsh journey ended up working on farms in the Americas, mostly in Brazil and the Caribbean, while others benefited from their labor.

In a statement on the occasion of the International Day of remembrance of the victims of slavery and the slave trade, organized by the United Nations on Monday, Guterres said that the past "laid the foundations for a system of violent discrimination based on the superiority of the white race," according to Reuters.

"We call for the identification of frameworks for compensatory justice to help overcome exclusion and discrimination that has persisted for generations,"he added.

A UN report, in September, suggested that countries should consider paying financial compensation for periods of enslavement.

The idea of paying compensation for slavery or providing some other form of satisfaction has been raised for a long time, but recently the matter has gained momentum all over the world.

Understanding the Legacy

The transatlantic slave trade not only forcibly removed millions of Africans from their homeland but also entrenched systems of racial discrimination and inequality that persist to this day. The call for reparations by Guterres underscores the need to acknowledge and address these historical injustices as a step toward healing and reconciliation.

Global Momentum for Reparations

The recent increase in discussions around compensation for slavery is indicative of a broader, global reckoning with the past. Countries and institutions are being urged to confront their roles in the slave trade and consider reparations as a means to address systemic inequalities rooted in this history.

Paths Forward

Identifying appropriate frameworks for compensatory justice is complex and will require international cooperation and thoughtful deliberation. The conversation initiated by the UN and supported by its recent report offers a starting point for countries to explore how they can contribute to rectifying the enduring impacts of the slave trade.

This renewed focus on reparations represents a significant step towards acknowledging and addressing the deep-seated effects of the transatlantic slave trade. By advocating for compensatory justice, Guterres and the UN are emphasizing the importance of confronting historical injustices to build a more equitable and inclusive future.