UN Calls for Feminist Financing, Collective Action to Combat Women's Extreme Poverty

Recent data from the United Nations reveals that over 10% of women worldwide are living in extreme poverty, an issue that was center stage at the UN's annual gathering on gender equality and women’s empowerment. Key figures and organizations convened to discuss and propose solutions for accelerating progress towards gender equality, emphasizing the need for feminist financing and collective action.

Urgent Call for Action at CSW68

The 68th session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW68) hosted by UN Women brought to light the critical need for gender-responsive financing to advance women's economic justice. With a focus on Generation Equality commitments, discussions highlighted the pivotal role of stable, long-term, and flexible financing in achieving gender equality. The 2023 Accountability Report launched at the event underscored the progress and challenges in strengthening women's economic status, advocating for economic empowerment as a cornerstone for societal benefit.

Corporate and Diplomatic Initiatives

Highlighting the role of the private sector in advancing gender equality, Bitget's Managing Director, Gracy Chen, represented the cryptocurrency exchange at CSW68, spotlighting gender inclusivity initiatives in the tech and blockchain sectors. The event also saw contributions from diplomatic circles, with the French Embassy in Laos celebrating International Women's Day through a networking event that recognized both women's achievements and the indispensable role of men in closing the gender gap. These initiatives reflect a growing consensus on the need for an inclusive approach to tackle gender disparities.

Strategies discussed at the gathering included the promotion of feminist financing, which seeks to allocate resources in a way that directly impacts women's economic participation and empowerment. Additionally, the Blockchain4Her program, launched by Bitget, demonstrates a tangible effort to address gender disparities in emerging industries, aligning with the broader goal of economic justice for women. These efforts, coupled with awards like 'He for She Laos', aim to foster an environment where gender equality is not just an aspiration but a reality.