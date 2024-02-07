UN Appeals for Increased Aid to Syria A Year After Earthquake

One year on from the devastating earthquake in Syria, a call for increased humanitarian funding echoes across the globe. This plea, orchestrated by the United Nations and a host of humanitarian organizations, is a stark reminder of the ongoing struggle faced by the Syrian populace. The February 6 earthquake has compounded the already precarious humanitarian situation in Syria, prompting international organizations to rally for more financial aid.

Implications of the Earthquake

Over 4,500 lives were lost in the earthquake, with over 10,000 injured. The disaster left a trail of destruction, obliterating at least 10,000 buildings and displacing 265,000 people in northwestern Syria's rebel-controlled region. The aftermath of this calamity saw an influx of international aid. However, the support waned as the emergency phase concluded, leaving the affected population feeling forsaken.

UN's Appeal for Aid

The United Nations Resident Coordinator, Adam Abdel Mawla, and the Regional Humanitarian Coordinator for the Crisis in Syria, Muhannad Hadi, have emphasized the need for the international community and donor countries to step up their funding. In a joint statement released via the UN Population Fund website, they reiterated their commitment to supporting the Syrian people, pledging to aid community recovery and rebuilding efforts.

Continued Need for Humanitarian Support

This call underscores the continued need for humanitarian support in Syria. The ongoing crisis, heightened by the earthquake, poses substantial challenges that demand an urgent response. A revised Syrian humanitarian response plan for 2023 outlines the critical aid required, reflecting the profound impact of the earthquake on the region, including the deteriorating conditions for refugees.

The personal narratives of those affected by the earthquake underscore the dire living conditions and the shortfall of assistance. This plea, therefore, serves as a clarion call to the international community to bolster their efforts and provide the necessary aid to the Syrian people as they grapple with the aftermath of the earthquake and the ongoing crisis.