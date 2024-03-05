Ukrainian Human Rights Defender Shares Irish Language Passion in Carrickmacross

In a unique cultural exchange, Nadia Dobrianska, a Ukrainian human rights defender and avid Irish language enthusiast, is set to engage in a special trilingual conversation in Carrickmacross. As Seachtaine na Gaeilge kicks off, Dobrianska's journey from Kyiv to Ireland highlights the universal appeal of the Irish language and culture, transcending geographical boundaries.

From Kyiv to Carrickmacross: A Journey of Language and Refuge

Nadia Dobrianska's introduction to the Irish language began with her love for Irish traditional music in her native Kyiv. Despite early challenges in learning Irish due to limited resources and a lack of confidence in English, Dobrianska's determination saw her later embracing the language with the aid of tools like Duolingo. Her proficiency in Irish eventually led her to pursue Irish studies in Belfast. However, the outbreak of the Russian war in Kyiv forced Dobrianska and her family to seek refuge in Ireland, where she found solace and support within the Irish language community.

Feile Patrick Byrne Festival: A Celebration of Cultural Unity

As part of the Feile Patrick Byrne festival, Dobrianska will host an evening of conversation at the Shirley Arms Hotel in Carrickmacross on March 6th. The festival, celebrated from April 4th to 7th, aims to honor Irish culture and heritage. Dobrianska's session will explore her affection for Gaeilge, her involvement in the Irish traditional music scene in Kyiv, and the connections between Ukrainian and Irish cultures. The event, symbolizing a bridge between Irish and Ukrainian communities, is a testament to the power of language and culture in fostering unity.

Celebrating Language and Music: An Inclusive Event

The evening will not only feature Dobrianska's insights but also performances by Glór na Carraige, a newly established Cór Gaeilge. This free event is an opportunity for members of the Ukrainian community to immerse themselves in Irish language and culture, while also showcasing to the local Irish community how their cultural expressions are appreciated globally. The discussions will be followed by a music session at Deery's lounge, inviting all attendees to partake in the celebration of cultural exchange.

This unique event in Carrickmacross serves as a poignant reminder of the universal language of culture and its role in bringing communities together. Dobrianska's story, from her early fascination with Irish music in Kyiv to her contributions to cultural exchange in Ireland, embodies the resilience of the human spirit and the unifying power of shared heritage. As attendees gather to celebrate Irish and Ukrainian cultures, the evening promises to be a memorable exploration of language, music, and communal solidarity.