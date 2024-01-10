Zelensky’s Baltic Tour: A Bid for Support Amid Russian Aggression

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is on a diplomatic tour across the Baltic States, seeking support amid the heightened tension and ongoing conflict with Russia. The journey which commenced in Lithuania, includes stops in both Estonia and Latvia. The aim of this tour is to express gratitude for the unwavering backing these nations have given to Ukraine since 2014, and even more so since the escalation of Russian aggression.

Reliving Soviet Past, Backing Ukraine’s Present

The Baltic countries, once part of the Soviet Union and gaining independence at the end of the Cold War, have a deep-seated emotional stake in Ukraine’s struggle against Russia. Their support is embodied in their pledge of military aid and commitment to bolstering Ukraine’s defenses. This is in stark contrast to the caution and financial strain felt by other European countries as the war draws near to its second year. However, a tangible concern is emerging regarding the unity of European support, especially with the United States’ aid in doubt.

Uncertainty Hangs Over US Aid

Republican opposition in Congress is currently blocking about $61 billion in assistance, raising questions about the solidity of the US commitment. The wavering stance of the US has left European leaders grappling with the challenge of filling this significant gap in order to continue supporting Ukraine.

Europe’s Call for More Decisive Support

The European Union’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell Fontelles, acknowledges the urgent need for swifter and more decisive backing. Despite variations in commitment, most European governments understand the importance of supporting Ukraine in its resistance against Russian President Vladimir Putin’s imperialist ambitions, to prevent them from advancing further west.

As the war continues, the unity of international support for Ukraine will be tested. However, the resilience of countries like the Baltic States serves as a beacon of hope in these trying times. Their commitment underscores the importance of standing together against aggression and upholding the principles of freedom and sovereignty.