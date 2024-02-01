Wisconsin Firm Boosts Ukrainian City's Connectivity with Major Wi-Fi Donation

In a bid to boost the educational infrastructure of war-ravaged Irpin, Ukraine, Advanced Wireless Inc., a Wisconsin-based company, announced a generous donation of over 800 Wi-Fi access points. The move comes as part of the company's 'Wireless Schools Imitative' grant program and is intended to facilitate continuous learning and communication for the city's citizens, including the 22,000 temporarily displaced persons.

Supporting Education Amid Crisis

The technology firm's donation is considered a significant contribution toward education in Ukraine, where internet access for students has become a critical need due to space constraints for in-person learning. In addition, the Wi-Fi access points will provide much-needed connectivity in schools, public spaces, and even bomb shelters, reflecting the dire situation in the city.

Gratitude and Solidarity

During a press conference at Irpin City Hall, Mayor Oleksandr Markushyn expressed his deep gratitude for the support. He underscored the importance of such aid in the challenging times Ukraine is facing in its struggle for democracy and freedom. The aid effort also demonstrates the strong bond between Milwaukee and Irpin, a connection that is being reinforced in the face of adversity.

Delivering Aid, One Day at a Time

The delivery of the Wi-Fi access points is being coordinated by Friends of Be An Angel, a Wisconsin-based nonprofit organization specializing in humanitarian aid shipments to Ukraine. Karina Tweedell, a member of Wisconsin Ukrainians Inc., stressed the importance of global support for Ukraine, asserting that every day of assistance can make a significant difference. The equipment is scheduled to be shipped in the coming weeks and is expected to reach Ukraine in several months, marking another step in the international efforts to support the beleaguered nation.