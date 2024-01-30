WBO Initiates Negotiations for Vacant Lightweight Title Fight: Navarrete vs Berinchyk

The World Boxing Organization (WBO) World Championship Committee has set the stage for a significant boxing showdown. It has officially begun negotiations for a fight between the current WBO junior lightweight champion, Emanuel Navarrete, and Denys Berinchyk, a top-rated contender in the lightweight category. The bout aims to determine the successor for the vacant WBO lightweight title, a mantle previously held by boxing stalwart Devin Haney.

15-Day Negotiation Period

The Committee has granted a 15-day window for the parties to reach an agreement on the details of the proposed fight. In the event of a deadlock, the Committee will step in to initiate purse bid procedures. The base bid for this process has been set at a hefty $150,000. Throughout the negotiation period, either party can call for a purse bid, a mechanism that allows promoters to bid for the fight's hosting rights.

Navarrete and Berinchyk's Road to the Title

Navarrete, a three-division champion, recently filed for 'Super Champion' status with the WBO and is now eyeing a title shot in the lightweight division. On the other hand, Berinchyk, the current number-one ranked contender, is a Olympian, capturing the silver medal in the 2012 games. He boasts a flawless record spanning nine years in professional boxing.

Stirring Emotions in the Boxing World

The announcement has reverberated through the boxing world, stirring emotions among other fighters. Shakur Stevenson, the WBC 135-pound titleist, expressed his dissatisfaction with the news, going as far as announcing his retirement from boxing.