Military

Vostok Group’s Assault Units Undergo Tactical Training Amidst Escalating Conflict

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:34 am EST
Vostok Group's Assault Units Undergo Tactical Training Amidst Escalating Conflict

In the expansive plains of the Donetsk People’s Republic, amidst the echoes of a special military operation, the Vostok Group’s assault units are embarking on a rigorous tactical training. The training, designed to capture enemy strongholds, is seeing the utilisation of 30 mm AGS-17 Flame automatic grenade launchers and 12.7 mm Utyos heavy machine guns. The exercises are under the watchful guidance of experienced instructors, with the primary aim of ensuring automatic execution of necessary actions in real battle conditions.

Combat Scenarios and Training Techniques

The military personnel are simulating various combat scenarios, an essential aspect of which includes providing first aid and evacuating the wounded. The training is not merely a rehearsal of battle strategies, but a comprehensive drill encapsulating the various facets of warfront realities. The 12.7 mm Utyos heavy machine gun, known for its versatility, is being exploited for multiple purposes. This includes the destruction of lightly armoured vehicles and a potential countermeasure against enemy drones.

AGS-17 Flame and Utyos: Weapons of Choice

The AGS-17 Flame automatic grenade launcher, a weapon known for its effectiveness against enemy personnel and weapons in open terrain, is being used extensively in these exercises. These grenade launchers, combined with the Utyos machine guns, form a formidable arsenal for the Vostok Group’s assault units. These training sessions also include adjustments for firing accuracy due to the strong steppe winds, a factor that presents a unique challenge in this particular region.

Context of Conflict

This training comes amidst an escalating conflict between Ukraine and Russia, sparked by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s announcement of a special military operation in Ukraine. The Vostok Group of Forces recently repelled an attack launched by an assault group of the 127th Territorial Defence Brigade, inflicting fire damage on the manpower of the 79th Air Assault brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the South-Donetsk direction. The enemy’s losses amounted to 100 servicemen and two motor vehicles.

Military Ukraine
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

