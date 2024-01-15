en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

USAID Funds Boost for Grain Elevator Capacities in Ukraine

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:36 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 2:17 am EST
USAID Funds Boost for Grain Elevator Capacities in Ukraine

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has earmarked a sum of 270 million hryvni to fortify grain elevator capacities in Ukraine under the Agriculture Growing Rural Opportunities (AGRO) initiative. The funding, aimed at backing 10-15 projects, targets Ukrainian businesses offering services such as grain drying, storage, and refinement.

Boosting Business Resilience and Food Security

The AGRO activity is designed to improve the storage duration and capacity for grains and technical crops, thereby enabling farmers to readily access necessary services and preserve the quality of their produce. This enhancement is expected to strengthen business resilience and boost food security within the country.

Eligible contenders for the grant program should service at least 70 micro, small, and medium agricultural producers and augment their grain storage by a minimum of 20,000 tonnes per year or grain drying services by 50,000 tonnes per year. Additionally, these businesses must allocate a minimum of 50% of their services to producers with land holdings of less than 500 hectares.

Additional Benefits and Application Details

Additional benefits are in store for applicants that extend grain elevator capacities, introduce energy-efficient technologies, and align with certain small and medium enterprise criteria. The grant ranges between 18 and 26 million hryvni.

Prospective applicants are required to register for a pre-application seminar by January 19. The first round of applications is due February 14, and the program will continue accepting applications until July 3, 2024, or until the allocated funds are exhausted.

0
Agriculture Business Ukraine
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
12 mins ago
Agamon Hula Lake Park: 20 Years of Ecological Restoration and Bird Conservation
Two decades ago, a significant migratory bird stopover was established in the Upper Galilee. Agamon Hula Lake Park and Nature Reserve, a trailblazing initiative by Keren Kayameth Lâ€TMIsrael-Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF), has since been a beacon of successful ecological restoration and conservation. Today, it is a haven for bird enthusiasts and nature lovers, attracting approximately
Agamon Hula Lake Park: 20 Years of Ecological Restoration and Bird Conservation
Genetically Modified Crops in Africa: A Threat or Opportunity?
40 mins ago
Genetically Modified Crops in Africa: A Threat or Opportunity?
NUC Accredits MCIU to Offer Nursing and Agricultural Science Programs
46 mins ago
NUC Accredits MCIU to Offer Nursing and Agricultural Science Programs
Izmir Municipality Extends Eco-Friendly Certification to Seedling and Sapling Producers
36 mins ago
Izmir Municipality Extends Eco-Friendly Certification to Seedling and Sapling Producers
Braving the Cold: A Tale of Animal Welfare at Luvin Arms Sanctuary
37 mins ago
Braving the Cold: A Tale of Animal Welfare at Luvin Arms Sanctuary
Winter Fishing Auction at Dali Lake: A Tradition of Prosperity
40 mins ago
Winter Fishing Auction at Dali Lake: A Tradition of Prosperity
Latest Headlines
World News
West Coast Football Team Embarks on Intensive Training, Harry Edwards Shines
9 seconds
West Coast Football Team Embarks on Intensive Training, Harry Edwards Shines
Buffalo Bills Fans Rally to Clear Stadium Ahead of Playoff Game Amid Heavy Snowfall
12 seconds
Buffalo Bills Fans Rally to Clear Stadium Ahead of Playoff Game Amid Heavy Snowfall
Study Reveals Remarkable Endurance Capabilities of Amateur Cyclists
26 seconds
Study Reveals Remarkable Endurance Capabilities of Amateur Cyclists
Malaysian Academic Movement Calls for End to Harassment of International Scholars
1 min
Malaysian Academic Movement Calls for End to Harassment of International Scholars
CES College and Government College Triumph in Goa University Kho-Kho Championship
1 min
CES College and Government College Triumph in Goa University Kho-Kho Championship
Gary Neville Expresses Regret Over Advising Players to Join Manchester United
1 min
Gary Neville Expresses Regret Over Advising Players to Join Manchester United
Unexpected Penalty Leads to Upset in Australian Open First Round
2 mins
Unexpected Penalty Leads to Upset in Australian Open First Round
Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Nigerian Army Honors Heroes with Unique Badminton Tournament
2 mins
Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Nigerian Army Honors Heroes with Unique Badminton Tournament
Malaysia's Human Resources Minister Calls for Expansion of Rehabilitation Services
2 mins
Malaysia's Human Resources Minister Calls for Expansion of Rehabilitation Services
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
2 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
3 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
4 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
6 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
6 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
6 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
7 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app