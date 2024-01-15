USAID Funds Boost for Grain Elevator Capacities in Ukraine

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has earmarked a sum of 270 million hryvni to fortify grain elevator capacities in Ukraine under the Agriculture Growing Rural Opportunities (AGRO) initiative. The funding, aimed at backing 10-15 projects, targets Ukrainian businesses offering services such as grain drying, storage, and refinement.

Boosting Business Resilience and Food Security

The AGRO activity is designed to improve the storage duration and capacity for grains and technical crops, thereby enabling farmers to readily access necessary services and preserve the quality of their produce. This enhancement is expected to strengthen business resilience and boost food security within the country.

Eligible contenders for the grant program should service at least 70 micro, small, and medium agricultural producers and augment their grain storage by a minimum of 20,000 tonnes per year or grain drying services by 50,000 tonnes per year. Additionally, these businesses must allocate a minimum of 50% of their services to producers with land holdings of less than 500 hectares.

Additional Benefits and Application Details

Additional benefits are in store for applicants that extend grain elevator capacities, introduce energy-efficient technologies, and align with certain small and medium enterprise criteria. The grant ranges between 18 and 26 million hryvni.

Prospective applicants are required to register for a pre-application seminar by January 19. The first round of applications is due February 14, and the program will continue accepting applications until July 3, 2024, or until the allocated funds are exhausted.