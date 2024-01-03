UNITED24 Raises $235M in Donations, Bolsters Ukraine’s Reconstruction and Defense

In 2023, a beacon of hope and support, the UNITED24 platform, has made a significant impact in Ukraine, successfully raising $235 million in donations from generous individuals and organizations worldwide. This constitutes a substantial part of the broader $500 million collected to support the country in the face of multifaceted challenges. Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, who also serves as the Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, announced these impressive figures, underscoring the platform’s effectiveness in mustering financial support for the nation.

UNITED24: A Philanthropic Powerhouse

The platform has seen the active involvement of 12 ambassadors, eminent personalities who have lent their credibility and influence to the cause. Their participation has been instrumental in initiating over 20 reconstruction projects across Ukraine. These projects have been pivotal not only in rebuilding the country’s infrastructure but also in reinforcing the spirit of resilience among its people. The UNITED24 platform’s contribution extends beyond financial reconstruction, reflecting its comprehensive approach to support and uplift the nation.

Spurring Technological Innovation

The Army of Drones project, initiated by UNITED24, has made a significant impact on the Ukrainian drone market. It has led to a hundredfold increase in drone production by Ukrainian companies, demonstrating the country’s technological prowess and innovation. This initiative has not only bolstered the national drone industry but has also equipped the country with cutting-edge technology vital for defense and surveillance.

Empowering Development Through Grants

The Ministry of Digital Transformation has also played an active role in fostering innovation. In 2023, it launched the Brave1 cluster, an initiative that has attracted over 900 developments. Of these, 137 have received grants totaling more than $2.3 million, providing crucial financial backing to innovative ideas and projects.

Supporting Ukraine’s Defense

Moreover, the national platform UNITED24 has also made significant contributions to Ukraine’s defense. In December 2023, it provided 27 M113 armored personnel carriers to the National Guard for the execution of combat missions. This aid demonstrates the platform’s commitment to not only reconstruction and technological advancement but also to bolstering the country’s military capabilities, underlining its comprehensive support for Ukraine.