United Nations Launches 2024 Humanitarian and Refugee Response Plan for Ukraine

In an unprecedented move, the United Nations (UN) along with its affiliated bodies have formulated an extensive humanitarian and refugee response plan for Ukraine for the year 2024. The plan is devised to cater to the ongoing needs of individuals and communities impacted by the relentless conflict in Ukraine. It aims to ensure relief and support for those displaced within the nation, as well as for refugees who have sought refuge in neighboring countries.

Comprehensive Response Plan

The response plan offers a gamut of measures, from providing essential services such as shelter, healthcare, and education to ensuring access to food and clean water. A special emphasis is laid on protection services to safeguard the rights and safety of vulnerable populations, notably children, women, and the elderly. The plan, funded by international donors, underscores the significance of continued support to meet the persisting challenges faced by those affected by the conflict in Ukraine.

Collaborative Effort

The plan is an outcome of a collaborative effort involving multiple UN agencies and partners, indicating a coordinated approach towards the humanitarian crisis. The United Nations and partners are seeking a combined US$4.2 billion to buttress war-affected communities in Ukraine and Ukrainian refugees and their host communities in the region throughout 2024.

Impact of the Conflict

The war in Ukraine has led to more than 14.6 million people requiring humanitarian assistance, with 6.3 million Ukrainians seeking refuge abroad. The Regional Refugee Response Plan will target approximately 2.3 million refugees and the local communities hosting them. The event will feature a panel discussion with various UN and Ukrainian government representatives. Stepped-up and sustained support from Member States, the private sector, and partners is indispensable to meet the most urgent needs in Ukraine and neighboring countries.