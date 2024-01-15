en English
Human Rights

United Nations Appeals for $4.2 Billion to Aid War-torn Ukraine

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 15, 2024 at 4:37 am EST
United Nations Appeals for $4.2 Billion to Aid War-torn Ukraine

The United Nations, in conjunction with its partners, has issued an urgent appeal for a staggering $4.2 billion in donor aid to assist communities in Ukraine, devastated by the ongoing war, and Ukrainian refugees in 2024. This funding is an imperative response to the escalating humanitarian crisis that stems from Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, a conflict that has adversely affected over 14.6 million individuals. This distressing figure accounts for a significant 40% of Ukraine’s population.

Humanitarian Crisis Deepens

Martin Griffiths, the U.N. aid chief, accentuated the urgency of supporting the multitude of children living in frontline communities. These innocents grapple daily with fear, trauma, and deprivation, their childhoods marred by the harsh realities of war. The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) underscored that more than 3.3 million individuals requiring assistance are located in regions hardest hit by the conflict. These areas include territories under Russian occupation where humanitarian access is severely curtailed.

Breakdown of Aid Request

OCHA has requested $3.1 billion to assist 8.5 million people who are in critical need of humanitarian aid in 2024. Simultaneously, the U.N. refugee agency is appealing for $1.1 billion to aid 2.3 million Ukrainian refugees and their host communities. Since the onset of the invasion, an estimated 6.3 million people have been forced to seek refuge internationally. Another 4 million, including nearly a million children, have been displaced within Ukraine’s borders.

Refugees Under Pressure

Despite the generosity of host countries, many refugees are still in desperate need of support. Filippo Grandi, the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees, emphasized that refugees should not feel obliged to return home due to the financial pressures they face in exile. The appeal is a clarion call to the international community to step up and help mitigate the devastating impact of the conflict on Ukraine’s most vulnerable populations.

Human Rights Refugees Ukraine
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

