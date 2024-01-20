Unexpected Trend: Residents Return to Donetsk Oblast Amid Ongoing Conflict

Amid ongoing evacuations and the constant threat of conflict, an unexpected trend is surfacing in the Donetsk Oblast region of Ukraine. Dmytro Petlin, an official from the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, has reported that in recent months, an increasing number of residents have chosen to return to the oblast. This counterintuitive shift demonstrates the profound ties people have to their homeland, even in the face of adversity and uncertainty.

Advertisment

Return Against the Odds

Since February 26, 2022, about 1,357,000 individuals have been evacuated from Donetsk Oblast, including 163,520 children and roughly 42,650 people with disabilities. Yet, despite the ongoing evacuations and dangers, approximately 223,000 people have chosen to return to the oblast. Over the past two months, the oblast has noted an increase of 2,000 residents returning, as opposed to leaving.

Evacuations Continue Amid Returns

Advertisment

At present, around 524,000 people continue to reside in Donetsk Oblast. The region remains under threat, with Russian shelling leading to civilian casualties and widespread destruction of buildings and infrastructure. Despite these hazardous conditions, the return of residents continues unabated. In parallel, evacuations are still being carried out regularly, with daily trains transporting people from Pokrovsk to Lviv and other evacuation processes scheduled every eight days to Berdychiv in Zhytomyr Oblast.

Support for Returning Residents

The returning evacuees and those who are being relocated are provided with financial assistance, including a one-time cash allowance and a monthly accommodation allowance. This support is aimed at helping them resettle and rebuild their lives in a region that is still grappling with the impacts of conflict. The determination of these individuals, coupled with the support being offered to them, is a testament to the resilience of the Donetsk Oblast community.