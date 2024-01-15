en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Ukrainian Winter Crops Withstand Deep January Frosts, Confirm Scientists

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:54 am EST
Ukrainian Winter Crops Withstand Deep January Frosts, Confirm Scientists

Winter in Ukraine, a tableau of glistening frost and snow-clad fields, is, this year, a testament to the resilience of nature. Despite the deep January frosts, the nation’s winter crops stand unscathed, according to agricultural scientists. This finding dispels concerns over potential damage from harsh weather conditions, underscoring the hardy nature of the crops and the protective power of snow cover.

Weathering the Frost

The resilience of the Ukrainian winter crops is not a mere stroke of luck. It is the result of the crop’s natural hardiness and the insulating effect of the snow cover. The latter, a vital player in this agricultural drama, has shielded the crops from the extreme cold, allowing them to survive and thrive amidst weather conditions that would otherwise be detrimental.

Agricultural Impact

The survival of these crops is not just good news for the plants themselves, but also for Ukraine’s agricultural sector and the country’s economy. Ukraine plays a crucial role as a major global grain producer. Any significant damage to its winter crops would have far-reaching implications, affecting not just the domestic market but also international trade.

Looking to the Harvest

With the crops emerging victorious against the January frosts, farmers and stakeholders can breathe a sigh of relief. This development has reduced apprehension about this season’s harvest and heightened anticipation for the yields to come. As per scientists’ reports, if favorable weather conditions persist, the expected yields for the winter crops should remain on target—another win for Ukraine’s agriculture.

0
Agriculture Ukraine Weather
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
1 min ago
Thailand's Pheu Thai Party Fulfills Election Promise with Land Title Deed Distribution
In a significant move demonstrating the government’s commitment to agriculture and rural development, Thailand’s Agriculture Minister Thammanat Prompao spearheaded the distribution of the maiden batch of 25,000 special title deeds. This initiative was part of the electoral promise made by the Pheu Thai Party, providing a major boost to farmers across the country’s 57 provinces.
Thailand's Pheu Thai Party Fulfills Election Promise with Land Title Deed Distribution
Advance Terrafund REIT Expands with Significant Land Acquisition
15 mins ago
Advance Terrafund REIT Expands with Significant Land Acquisition
Shoprite's Tree Donation Boosts Food Security and Sustainability in Moretele View Community
17 mins ago
Shoprite's Tree Donation Boosts Food Security and Sustainability in Moretele View Community
Decoding the Pulsating Mechanism of Plant Root Growth: Implications for Climate-Resilient Agriculture
7 mins ago
Decoding the Pulsating Mechanism of Plant Root Growth: Implications for Climate-Resilient Agriculture
Teagasc Uplifts Annual Stipend for Walsh Scholars to €25,000
12 mins ago
Teagasc Uplifts Annual Stipend for Walsh Scholars to €25,000
Irish Agriculture Minister Advises Extra Precautions for Livestock Amid Cold Weather
15 mins ago
Irish Agriculture Minister Advises Extra Precautions for Livestock Amid Cold Weather
Latest Headlines
World News
Love on Two Wheels: Couple Weds Amid the Strathpuffer Race
27 seconds
Love on Two Wheels: Couple Weds Amid the Strathpuffer Race
Mayawati Declares BSP to Go Solo in 2024 Lok Sabha Elections
29 seconds
Mayawati Declares BSP to Go Solo in 2024 Lok Sabha Elections
Maldives Issues Ultimatum to India Amid Rising Tensions
33 seconds
Maldives Issues Ultimatum to India Amid Rising Tensions
Day of Unprecedented Events Unfold Across India
36 seconds
Day of Unprecedented Events Unfold Across India
David Teeger: A Teenage Cricketer at the Heart of a Global PR Issue
42 seconds
David Teeger: A Teenage Cricketer at the Heart of a Global PR Issue
John McEnroe's Commentary Controversy: A Disrespectful Trend or a Wake-Up Call?
43 seconds
John McEnroe's Commentary Controversy: A Disrespectful Trend or a Wake-Up Call?
Blue Monday: The Intersection of Financial Stress and Well-being
50 seconds
Blue Monday: The Intersection of Financial Stress and Well-being
Andrew Bolt Criticizes Australian PM's Response to China's Threats Post-Taiwan Election
1 min
Andrew Bolt Criticizes Australian PM's Response to China's Threats Post-Taiwan Election
Deceit and Propaganda: A Critical Look at NDC's Political Tactics
1 min
Deceit and Propaganda: A Critical Look at NDC's Political Tactics
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
15 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
44 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
2 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
7 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
8 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app