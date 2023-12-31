en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Ukraine

Ukrainian Villagers Uphold Cultural Tradition amid Conflict

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: December 31, 2023 at 3:11 pm EST
Ukrainian Villagers Uphold Cultural Tradition amid Conflict

In the rural landscape of Ukraine, a spectacle unfolds that resonates deeply with the nation’s cultural fabric. Amid the ongoing conflict with Russia, the residents of Velyka Dymerka, a village located 18 miles from Kyiv, have taken to the streets clad in traditional Ukrainian embroidered shirts and sheepskin hats. Their mission is twofold: to serenade the capital and raise funds for their national army, all while upholding a centuries-old tradition with pagan roots.

Tradition as a Symbol of Resilience

The central figure in these festivities is a youth dressed in a goat costume, paraded through the town as a symbol of good fortune for the new year. This tradition, resuscitated amid the fiery trials of war, took place in the aftermath of the largest Russian missile attack of the war. It served as a vivid testament to the Ukrainian community’s determination to preserve their heritage and bolster their defense.

The Role of the Goat

Among the villagers, Lyudmila Kornyenko stands out for her strong belief in the importance of the goat’s appearance and its role in ushering in luck. The goat, often seen as a humble creature, takes on a pivotal role in these festivities, embodying the people’s hopes and aspirations for peace and prosperity.

More than a Fundraising Effort

While the event is a fundraising initiative for the Ukrainian army, it also serves a deeper purpose. It is a testament to the enduring spirit and resilience of the Ukrainian people in the face of adversity. In the shadow of war, they continue to celebrate their cultural identity, passing on their rich traditions to future generations.

Amid the cacophony of conflict, stories of human endurance and hope emerge. The villagers of Velyka Dymerka are not just spectators in the unfolding drama of war. They are active participants, showcasing their resilience through the preservation of their cultural heritage. As the new year dawns, their goat-centric tradition stands as a beacon of hope, an affirmation of life amidst the chaos of war.

0
Ukraine
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Pope Francis Urges Global Prayer for War Victims in Year-End Address

By Rizwan Shah

Ukrainian Strikes on Russian City Belgorod Escalate Conflict

By BNN Correspondents

Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates: A Grim Start to the New Year

By BNN Correspondents

New Year's Celebrations Cancelled across Russian Cities in Wake of Belgorod Attack

By BNN Correspondents

Ukraine's Dire Struggle Against Russia Intensifies as 2023 Ends ...
@Ukraine · 2 hours
Ukraine's Dire Struggle Against Russia Intensifies as 2023 Ends ...
heart comment 0
Ukrainian POWs Share Grim Warfront Experiences, Advise Surrender as Viable Option

By Rizwan Shah

Ukrainian POWs Share Grim Warfront Experiences, Advise Surrender as Viable Option
Escalation in Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Ukrainian Strikes on Belgorod Result in Fatalities

By BNN Correspondents

Escalation in Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Ukrainian Strikes on Belgorod Result in Fatalities
Russia Escalates Conflict with Massive Attack on Ukraine

By BNN Correspondents

Russia Escalates Conflict with Massive Attack on Ukraine
Turkish President Erdogan Calls for Global Peace, Emphasizes on Resolving Russia-Ukraine Conflict

By BNN Correspondents

Turkish President Erdogan Calls for Global Peace, Emphasizes on Resolving Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Latest Headlines
World News
Macron Eyes 2024: A Year of Hope and Pride for France
1 min
Macron Eyes 2024: A Year of Hope and Pride for France
Health Experts Recommend Six Hot Drinks for Winter Wellness
1 min
Health Experts Recommend Six Hot Drinks for Winter Wellness
Conor McGregor Announces UFC Return: A Middleweight Showdown with Michael Chandler
2 mins
Conor McGregor Announces UFC Return: A Middleweight Showdown with Michael Chandler
Weight Loss Drugs: A Potential New Frontier in Alcoholism Treatment
3 mins
Weight Loss Drugs: A Potential New Frontier in Alcoholism Treatment
Toronto Maple Leafs' Game Analysis: A Challenging Loss against the Hurricanes
4 mins
Toronto Maple Leafs' Game Analysis: A Challenging Loss against the Hurricanes
Experts Share Seven Strategies for Relaxing the Mind in 2024
4 mins
Experts Share Seven Strategies for Relaxing the Mind in 2024
Taiwan's 2024 Presidential Election: A Spectrum of Candidates and High Stakes
6 mins
Taiwan's 2024 Presidential Election: A Spectrum of Candidates and High Stakes
Navigating the Political Landscape: Predictions for 2024
9 mins
Navigating the Political Landscape: Predictions for 2024
Tottenham Hotspur Snaps Bournemouth's Winning Streak with 3-1 Victory
10 mins
Tottenham Hotspur Snaps Bournemouth's Winning Streak with 3-1 Victory
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
19 mins
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
20 mins
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
2 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
2 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
2 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
3 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
3 hours
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
3 hours
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
3 hours
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app