Ukrainian TV Show ‘Studio Kvartal 95’ Accused of Discrimination

Controversy stirs in Ukraine as an episode of “Studio Kvartal 95”, aired on Ukrainian TV channel “1+1” on December 31, 2023, faces criticism for alleged discriminatory content. The episode has been accused of reinforcing negative stereotypes and perpetuating humiliation, particularly of women fleeing occupied territories.

Discriminatory Language and Gender Bias

The editor-in-chief of the Kavun.City publication, Yevhenia Virlych, has pointed out that the episode shows language-based discrimination against people from southern and eastern Ukraine, and gender-based discrimination. The sketch under scrutiny features a female character from Skadovsk, who traditionally speaks Russian, being mocked for her attempt to switch to Ukrainian. In contrast, a male character is portrayed as patriotic and fluent in Ukrainian, thus reinforcing stereotypes and discrimination.

Seeking Public Condemnation

Virlych has lodged a complaint with the Commission on Journalistic Ethics, calling for a public condemnation of the TV channel and the studio for airing the sketch. The complaint suggests that the segment violates the dignity of the residents of Skadovsk and Ukrainian women.

Backdrop of a Conflict-ridden Ukraine

The controversy comes amid a series of events that have put Ukraine in the spotlight recently. The Ukrainian authorities revoked the accreditations of several international journalists, including ones from CNN and Sky News, for reporting from the city of Kherson without approval. The city was recently liberated from Russian troops, and stabilization efforts are underway. Furthermore, Ukraine has launched a drone attack on Russia’s Belgorod, and the UN human rights chief has demanded an immediate de-escalation of the hostilities between Russia and Ukraine.