en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Society

Ukrainian TV Show ‘Studio Kvartal 95’ Accused of Discrimination

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:11 am EST
Ukrainian TV Show ‘Studio Kvartal 95’ Accused of Discrimination

Controversy stirs in Ukraine as an episode of “Studio Kvartal 95”, aired on Ukrainian TV channel “1+1” on December 31, 2023, faces criticism for alleged discriminatory content. The episode has been accused of reinforcing negative stereotypes and perpetuating humiliation, particularly of women fleeing occupied territories.

Discriminatory Language and Gender Bias

The editor-in-chief of the Kavun.City publication, Yevhenia Virlych, has pointed out that the episode shows language-based discrimination against people from southern and eastern Ukraine, and gender-based discrimination. The sketch under scrutiny features a female character from Skadovsk, who traditionally speaks Russian, being mocked for her attempt to switch to Ukrainian. In contrast, a male character is portrayed as patriotic and fluent in Ukrainian, thus reinforcing stereotypes and discrimination.

Seeking Public Condemnation

Virlych has lodged a complaint with the Commission on Journalistic Ethics, calling for a public condemnation of the TV channel and the studio for airing the sketch. The complaint suggests that the segment violates the dignity of the residents of Skadovsk and Ukrainian women.

Backdrop of a Conflict-ridden Ukraine

The controversy comes amid a series of events that have put Ukraine in the spotlight recently. The Ukrainian authorities revoked the accreditations of several international journalists, including ones from CNN and Sky News, for reporting from the city of Kherson without approval. The city was recently liberated from Russian troops, and stabilization efforts are underway. Furthermore, Ukraine has launched a drone attack on Russia’s Belgorod, and the UN human rights chief has demanded an immediate de-escalation of the hostilities between Russia and Ukraine.

0
Society Ukraine
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Slovenian Headlines Reveal 2024's Key Topics: Economic Outlook, EU Presidency, and Healthcare Challenges

By Safak Costu

Warrington Guardian Celebrates 2023 Newborns with a Special Edition

By BNN Correspondents

Kirklees Council Secures Funding for Accessible Toilets in Parks

By Nitish Verma

Nepal: A Monarch's Rising Popularity and a Republic's Waning Trust

By BNN Correspondents

Honoring Distinguished Coloradans: Beacons of Hope for 2024 ...
@Education · 1 hour
Honoring Distinguished Coloradans: Beacons of Hope for 2024 ...
heart comment 0
Voting Rights in Spotlight at SVEEP Program in Vijayawada

By Rafia Tasleem

Voting Rights in Spotlight at SVEEP Program in Vijayawada
Nigeria: Recent Developments Span Political, Economic, and Social Fronts

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Nigeria: Recent Developments Span Political, Economic, and Social Fronts
Centenarian Elsie Smith Receives Global Outpouring of Birthday Wishes

By BNN Correspondents

Centenarian Elsie Smith Receives Global Outpouring of Birthday Wishes
Indonesia Mourns the Loss of Former Maritime Affairs Minister Rizal Ramli

By BNN Correspondents

Indonesia Mourns the Loss of Former Maritime Affairs Minister Rizal Ramli
Latest Headlines
World News
Arsenal's Tomiyasu Proposes Asian Cup Rescheduling to Resolve Club-Country Conflict
28 seconds
Arsenal's Tomiyasu Proposes Asian Cup Rescheduling to Resolve Club-Country Conflict
Bangladesh Opposition Leaders Arrested Over Alleged Election Boycott Call
28 seconds
Bangladesh Opposition Leaders Arrested Over Alleged Election Boycott Call
Tragic Road Accident in Assam Claims 12 Lives, Leaves 30 Injured
33 seconds
Tragic Road Accident in Assam Claims 12 Lives, Leaves 30 Injured
The Evolution of GSRD Therapy: A Lifeline for Marginalized Identities
50 seconds
The Evolution of GSRD Therapy: A Lifeline for Marginalized Identities
Alex Ovechkin's Unexpected 830th Goal: A Fortunate Twist and a Promising Start to 2024
53 seconds
Alex Ovechkin's Unexpected 830th Goal: A Fortunate Twist and a Promising Start to 2024
India's Judiciary and the Democratic Backslide: An Examination
56 seconds
India's Judiciary and the Democratic Backslide: An Examination
Kenya's Government Threatens to Shut Down Media Outlets Spreading Ethnicity and Violence
1 min
Kenya's Government Threatens to Shut Down Media Outlets Spreading Ethnicity and Violence
Wisconsin's Political Turbulence: A Potential Influencer in the 2024 Presidential Elections
2 mins
Wisconsin's Political Turbulence: A Potential Influencer in the 2024 Presidential Elections
Lady Pirates Display Improved Performance in Final 2023 Game
2 mins
Lady Pirates Display Improved Performance in Final 2023 Game
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
5 mins
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
9 mins
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
40 mins
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
4 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
6 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
6 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
6 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
7 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
9 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app