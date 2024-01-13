Ukrainian Refugee Restores Newfoundland Clock Tower: A Timeless Tale of Resilience and Integration

Liudmyla Pass, a Ukrainian refugee and skilled watchmaker, has enkindled a sense of renewed vigor and community spirit in the small town of Newfoundland. The local clock tower, a beloved monument that had stood silent for decades, now resonates with life, thanks to Pass’s dexterity in clock repair. The story, captured by correspondent Garrett Barry, underscores the profound impact of Pass’s work, both as a testament to her technical prowess and as a symbolic gesture of rebirth and integration.

From Ukraine to Newfoundland: A Journey of Time and Skill

Upon her arrival in Newfoundland, Pass’s expertise immediately found recognition. She breathed life back into Carbonear’s century-old clock tower, which had been hushed for 60-70 years. The community hailed this restoration as a significant Christmas gift, a sentiment that has since expanded beyond Carbonear’s borders as requests pour in from other Newfoundland towns. Pass’s lifelong fascination with clocks, which began during her childhood, has found a new arena in Canada. At 68, she continues to ply her trade, armed with over half a century of experience and a list of future engagements.

A Christmas Gift That Keeps on Giving

Pass’s restoration of the clock tower serves as more than a mechanical feat; it is also a symbol of her integration into the community. Her work has drawn unanimous praise, and the Carbonear Heritage Society has vowed to maintain the clock’s newly restored functionality. Pass’s journey from Ukraine to Newfoundland is a testament to her resilience and adaptability, and her ability to use her skills to contribute to her new home.

A Testament to Resilience and Contribution

The story of Liudmyla Pass echoes a broader narrative of personal rebuilding and cultural contribution. Her tale is a reminder that every person, regardless of their origin or circumstances, carries with them a unique set of skills and experiences that can enrich the communities they join. Moreover, the restoration of the clock tower, a task steeped in the preservation of historical infrastructure, signifies the town’s respect for its past and its openness to the future. It is a moment where time, in more ways than one, has been given a new lease on life.