Ukrainian Refugee Lora Arkhypenko: Crafting a Documentary on Women’s Resilience

In the heart of Europe, an ongoing war narrative is being rewritten by a resilient woman—Lora Arkhypenko. An accomplished film-making student and Ukrainian refugee, Arkhypenko has embarked on an ambitious journey to create a documentary titled ‘Women’. The film provides an intimate lens into the lives of women affected by the Ukrainian conflict, highlighting their strength and resilience.

From Kyiv to Shropshire: A Refugee’s Journey

Arkhypenko’s journey to film-making is as captivating as her creations. In February 2022, in response to the Russian invasion of her homeland, she was compelled to abandon her home in Kyiv. Alongside her young daughter, Arkhypenko sought refuge in Chirbury, Shropshire, where they were taken in by a local family. This marked the beginning of her journey as a refugee—a journey that would profoundly influence her subsequent work.

Academic Pursuits Amidst Adversity

Despite the upheaval, Arkhypenko managed to continue her academic pursuits. She was later relocated to Wales where she resumed her studies in film-making. Her rigorous academic training, coupled with her personal experiences as a refugee, laid the groundwork for the development of the documentary.

‘Women’: A Testament to Resilience

Upon completing her studies, Arkhypenko initiated the production of ‘Women’. The film is not just a documentary; it’s a testament to the countless women who have endured the atrocities of war. Drawing from personal experiences and academic insights, Arkhypenko has crafted a narrative that is as heart-wrenching as it is inspiring.

The Shropshire Council has extended its support to the project, underscoring the significance of the narrative. The documentary, which is currently in production, is slated to be screened at the Old Market Hall in Shrewsbury. Through ‘Women’, Arkhypenko aims to shed light on the experiences of women in conflict zones, giving voice to their untold stories of resilience and strength.