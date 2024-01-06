en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Human Rights

Ukrainian Refugee Lora Arkhypenko: Crafting a Documentary on Women’s Resilience

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:47 am EST
Ukrainian Refugee Lora Arkhypenko: Crafting a Documentary on Women’s Resilience

In the heart of Europe, an ongoing war narrative is being rewritten by a resilient woman—Lora Arkhypenko. An accomplished film-making student and Ukrainian refugee, Arkhypenko has embarked on an ambitious journey to create a documentary titled ‘Women’. The film provides an intimate lens into the lives of women affected by the Ukrainian conflict, highlighting their strength and resilience.

From Kyiv to Shropshire: A Refugee’s Journey

Arkhypenko’s journey to film-making is as captivating as her creations. In February 2022, in response to the Russian invasion of her homeland, she was compelled to abandon her home in Kyiv. Alongside her young daughter, Arkhypenko sought refuge in Chirbury, Shropshire, where they were taken in by a local family. This marked the beginning of her journey as a refugee—a journey that would profoundly influence her subsequent work.

Academic Pursuits Amidst Adversity

Despite the upheaval, Arkhypenko managed to continue her academic pursuits. She was later relocated to Wales where she resumed her studies in film-making. Her rigorous academic training, coupled with her personal experiences as a refugee, laid the groundwork for the development of the documentary.

‘Women’: A Testament to Resilience

Upon completing her studies, Arkhypenko initiated the production of ‘Women’. The film is not just a documentary; it’s a testament to the countless women who have endured the atrocities of war. Drawing from personal experiences and academic insights, Arkhypenko has crafted a narrative that is as heart-wrenching as it is inspiring.

The Shropshire Council has extended its support to the project, underscoring the significance of the narrative. The documentary, which is currently in production, is slated to be screened at the Old Market Hall in Shrewsbury. Through ‘Women’, Arkhypenko aims to shed light on the experiences of women in conflict zones, giving voice to their untold stories of resilience and strength.

0
Human Rights Ukraine
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Human Rights

See more
9 mins ago
UN Official Calls for Electoral Reforms in Bangladesh Amid Controversy
Scrutiny of democratic practices and electoral integrity is not confined to national borders, as evidenced by the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights’ recent call for Bangladesh to reassess its approach to elections. This comes on the heels of a contentious election, marred by allegations of voter intimidation, suppression, and a lack of transparency,
UN Official Calls for Electoral Reforms in Bangladesh Amid Controversy
Gaza Declared 'Uninhabitable' Amid Ongoing Israeli Bombardments: UN Report
48 mins ago
Gaza Declared 'Uninhabitable' Amid Ongoing Israeli Bombardments: UN Report
WHO Sounds Alarm on Critical Doctor Shortage at Al-Aqsa Hospital in Gaza
54 mins ago
WHO Sounds Alarm on Critical Doctor Shortage at Al-Aqsa Hospital in Gaza
Nebraska Community Holds Vigil for Ashlea Aldrich, Sparks Conversation on MMIW Crisis
32 mins ago
Nebraska Community Holds Vigil for Ashlea Aldrich, Sparks Conversation on MMIW Crisis
Severe Blood Shortage Declared by American Red Cross Amidst Pandemic
40 mins ago
Severe Blood Shortage Declared by American Red Cross Amidst Pandemic
Sydney Home Targeted Over Displayed Palestinian Flag: A Suspected Hate Crime
43 mins ago
Sydney Home Targeted Over Displayed Palestinian Flag: A Suspected Hate Crime
Latest Headlines
World News
Doyin Okupe Resigns from Labour Party Following Money Laundering Conviction
1 min
Doyin Okupe Resigns from Labour Party Following Money Laundering Conviction
Florida GOP to Vote on Removing Chairman Amid Rape Investigation
1 min
Florida GOP to Vote on Removing Chairman Amid Rape Investigation
South African Competitors Brave the Challenges of 2024 Dakar Rally Stage 2
1 min
South African Competitors Brave the Challenges of 2024 Dakar Rally Stage 2
Uganda News Roundup: Athletic Triumphs, Agricultural Advances, and Tragic Losses
2 mins
Uganda News Roundup: Athletic Triumphs, Agricultural Advances, and Tragic Losses
Nana Kwame Bediako Unveils Himself as the Man Behind New Force Campaign
5 mins
Nana Kwame Bediako Unveils Himself as the Man Behind New Force Campaign
President Akufo-Addo Calls for Adherence to Constitutional Values in Ghana
7 mins
President Akufo-Addo Calls for Adherence to Constitutional Values in Ghana
Biden Launches 2024 Campaign with Grim Reminder: Mother Emanuel Visit Highlights Stakes Against Hate
9 mins
Biden Launches 2024 Campaign with Grim Reminder: Mother Emanuel Visit Highlights Stakes Against Hate
Murder of Ex-Masindi District Health Officer: Ministry of Health Calls for Justice
9 mins
Murder of Ex-Masindi District Health Officer: Ministry of Health Calls for Justice
Sri Lanka Joins U.S.-Led Naval Patrols in Bid to Curb Huthi Rebel Activities
10 mins
Sri Lanka Joins U.S.-Led Naval Patrols in Bid to Curb Huthi Rebel Activities
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
2 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
3 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
4 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
4 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
5 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
5 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
5 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
5 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
Embracing the Return to Normalcy: A Post-Pandemic Resurgence
7 hours
Embracing the Return to Normalcy: A Post-Pandemic Resurgence

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app