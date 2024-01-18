Ukrainian Railways Records Significant Holiday Season Passenger Surge

Over the recent holiday season, Ukrainian Railways reported a significant increase in passenger traffic with a 33% rise compared to the previous year. From December 21, 2023, to January 10, 2024, the company transported a record total of 1.6 million passengers, indicating a substantial surge in travel during this period.

Demand Surge and Operational Response

To accommodate the increased demand, Ukrainian Railways operated 104 trains across the country, including ten additional trains specifically added for the holiday season. These additional trains collectively made 92 trips, ensuring an efficient transportation service to accommodate the increased passenger count.

Carpathian Mountains: A Festive Favourite

A notable uptick was observed in the transportation of child groups traveling to and from the Carpathian Mountains for the New Year and Christmas celebrations. This trend reflects a particular interest in holiday travel to the scenic destination, making it a pivotal factor in the surge of passenger traffic.

Implications for the Carpathian Region

The Carpathian Mountains, known for their picturesque landscapes and traditional celebrations, are attracting an increasing number of tourists during the holiday season. Popular activities such as skiing, snowboarding, and exploring the charming villages and historic sites in the area are drawing visitors from around the world. This festive travel boost is not only contributing to the increased passenger traffic but also bringing economic benefits to local businesses and communities in the region.