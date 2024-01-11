en English
Lithuania

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Visits Lithuanian Ukrainian Center During Official Visit

By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:20 am EST
As part of an official visit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, alongside Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausda and First Lady Diana Nausdien, engaged with members of the Ukrainian community at the Ukrainian Center in Vilnius. Celebrating their arrival, Ukrainian children greeted the leaders with handmade blue and yellow flowers, the center’s symbolic emblems. The center, a collaboration between the First Ladies of both countries, aims to support Ukrainians displaced by the ongoing war with Russia by providing cultural development and necessary aid.

Strength of Support

President Nausda emphasized the strength of the support provided by the center, mirroring the sentiment of the Lithuanian society. He committed to keeping the center’s doors open for as long as the war continues. President Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to President Nausda and First Lady Nausdien for their unwavering support. He confidently expressed that Ukrainians will return home after achieving victory in the war.

Award for the First Lady of Lithuania

In recognition of her solidarity with Ukrainians, President Zelenskyy awarded Diana Nausdien the Order of Princess Olga, I class. The First Lady of Lithuania acknowledged the bravery of Ukrainians fighting for their freedom, independence, and democracy. President Zelenskyy appreciated the support from allies like Lithuania during the war, emphasizing the importance of such alliances.

Expanding Support for Ukraine

President Zelenskyy’s visit also highlighted discussions around Lithuania’s support for Ukraine, including a 200-million-euro package of long-term military assistance, ammunition, and training for Ukrainian soldiers. The president plans to further travel to Latvia and Estonia to garner international support for Ukraine’s integration into the European Union and NATO, signifying the importance of international diplomacy and partnerships.

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

