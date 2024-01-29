Zelenskyy, Greek Prime Minister Discuss Defense Needs and EU Aspirations

In an extraordinary meeting of the European Council in Brussels on Monday, 29 January 2024, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis held crucial discussions centered on the recent developments in Ukraine, including the country's EU aspirations and defense needs. This dialogue came in the wake of Greece's significant support in initiating Ukraine's EU accession negotiations in December 2023.

Reaffirming Bilateral Support

In the telephonic conversation, President Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude towards Greece for its continued backing. He outlined Ukraine's current defense needs, particularly in the area of air defense and artillery. In response, Prime Minister Mitsotakis reiterated Greece's commitment to support Ukraine both bilaterally and within the frameworks of the EU and NATO. He assured President Zelenskyy of Greece's unwavering stance in the face of Russian aggression.

Expansion of Security Cooperation

While the conversation between the two leaders did not specifically touch upon the topic of arms transfers, a noteworthy development in the larger context is the expansion of security cooperation between Greece and the United States. On 27 January 2023, U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken had reportedly informed Prime Minister Mitsotakis of a proposal for arms sales to Greece. This encompassed the inclusion of F-35 jets and a military aid package amounting to $200 million. The aid was intended to facilitate the provision of Greek arms to Ukraine, as detailed in a letter from Blinken published by the Greek newspaper Kathimerini.

Looking Towards the Future

As the two leaders also touched upon the upcoming revision of the Multiannual Financial Framework 2021-2027, the focus remained firmly on extending support to Ukraine. Reports have indicated that Greece has granted approval for the transfer of obsolete weapons systems to Ukraine, following its recent arms deal with the United States. This underlines not only the strengthening of Greece's defense capabilities but also its willingness to stand by Ukraine, making clear the role Greece intends to play in shaping the future of European security.