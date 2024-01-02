en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Conflict & Defence

Ukrainian Officials Report Russian Drone Attack on Kyiv, Sparking Fire in Residential Area

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:19 pm EST
Ukrainian Officials Report Russian Drone Attack on Kyiv, Sparking Fire in Residential Area

In a chilling display of aggression, Russian drones targeted the city of Kyiv in an early morning attack, triggering air defenses and resulting in a series of loud explosions. Kyiv Mayor, Vitali Klitschko, swiftly communicated via the Telegram messaging app, informing the city’s inhabitants that air defense systems were actively combating the drone incursion.

Targeting Populous Areas

The aftermath of the attack revealed downed drone debris, which triggered a fire in the Desnianskyi district. This district, situated on the east bank of the Dnipro River, is known as the most populous area of Kyiv. In response, emergency services were promptly deployed to the Holosiivskyi district on the opposite west bank.

Escalation of Conflict

The conflict continues to escalate, with Russia launching a record 90 Shahed-type drones across Ukraine, causing extensive damage and loss of life. President Putin has vowed to intensify attacks, with several Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv, bearing the brunt of the onslaught. Remarkably, Ukraine’s air defenses claimed to have downed 74 out of 75 drones in a previous attack.

New Year’s Eve Attack

As the world ushered in the New Year, the Ukrainian people were subjected to a massive drone strike that continued into New Year’s Day. Nine of the 10 Shahed drones and one Kh-59 missile launched by Russia were intercepted and destroyed by the Ukrainian Air Force. The debris from the intercepted Russian drones caused damage to homes and cars in the Kyiv Oblast.

Symbolic Attack on University and Museum

In a move seen as symbolic, Russian drones attacked a university and a museum linked to two prominent defenders of Ukrainian national identity in the town of Dubliany, Lviv region. The university, where Stepan Bandera, one of the founders of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists, studied, was damaged. The Mayor of Dubliany has vowed to restore the museum after victory.

As the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues to unfold, the resilience of the Ukrainian people is evident in their determination to fight back and rebuild in the face of adversity.

0
Conflict & Defence Europe Ukraine
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

IDF's Strategic Shift, Japan's Seismic Shakeup, and AI's Medical Breakthroughs: A Global News Roundup

By BNN Correspondents

Securing Android in 2024: An 8-Step Security Checklist

By BNN Correspondents

When Soldiers Turn Police: Nigeria's Civil-Military Relations under Scrutiny

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Passenger Restrained with Duct Tape on Flight: A Call for Comprehensive Protocols

By Muthana Al-Najjar

From Barracks to Boardrooms: The Rise of Veterans in the Corporate Wor ...
@Business · 3 hours
From Barracks to Boardrooms: The Rise of Veterans in the Corporate Wor ...
heart comment 0
Australian IDF Tank Commander Lior Sivan Killed in Gaza

By Geeta Pillai

Australian IDF Tank Commander Lior Sivan Killed in Gaza
Biden Reaffirms U.S. Role as ‘Arsenal of Democracy’ Amid Rising Global Tensions

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Biden Reaffirms U.S. Role as 'Arsenal of Democracy' Amid Rising Global Tensions
Amit Shah Chairs High-Level Security Review Meeting on Jammu and Kashmir

By Dil Bar Irshad

Amit Shah Chairs High-Level Security Review Meeting on Jammu and Kashmir
MNDF’s Highest-Ranked Enlisted Officer, Ahmed Abdulla, Retires After 31 Years of Service

By BNN Correspondents

MNDF's Highest-Ranked Enlisted Officer, Ahmed Abdulla, Retires After 31 Years of Service
Latest Headlines
World News
Y.S Sharmila Launches New Political Party in Telangana: A Shift in State Politics
1 min
Y.S Sharmila Launches New Political Party in Telangana: A Shift in State Politics
Mohamed Salah's Double Strike Secures Liverpool's Premier League Lead
2 mins
Mohamed Salah's Double Strike Secures Liverpool's Premier League Lead
Chinese University Student Bites Mouse in Revenge, Sparks Social Media Frenzy
2 mins
Chinese University Student Bites Mouse in Revenge, Sparks Social Media Frenzy
Promising Breakthrough in Diabetes Treatment: Potential End to Insulin Injections
2 mins
Promising Breakthrough in Diabetes Treatment: Potential End to Insulin Injections
Chhuzom's Organic Farming Journey: Feeding Mindfulness City Despite Challenges
2 mins
Chhuzom's Organic Farming Journey: Feeding Mindfulness City Despite Challenges
Wangphu Villagers Demand Government Intervention: A Call for Better Governance
3 mins
Wangphu Villagers Demand Government Intervention: A Call for Better Governance
Putin Declares West as Russia's True Adversary, Not Ukraine
28 mins
Putin Declares West as Russia's True Adversary, Not Ukraine
South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Stabbed in Neck During Public Visit
50 mins
South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Stabbed in Neck During Public Visit
South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Stabbed in Neck During Press Interaction
51 mins
South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Stabbed in Neck During Press Interaction
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
5 hours
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
6 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
6 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
6 hours
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
6 hours
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
7 hours
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
7 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
8 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
8 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app