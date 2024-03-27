Ukrainian FM Kuleba Seeks Indian Aid for Reconstruction, Enhances Bilateral Ties During Historic Visit

New Delhi welcomes Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on a landmark visit aimed at bolstering bilateral relations and seeking India's assistance in Ukraine's post-war reconstruction. Invited by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Kuleba's visit marks a significant step towards enhancing cooperation on economic projects and discussing regional and global issues of mutual interest amidst the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Strengthening Bilateral Relations

During his two-day visit, Kuleba is set to engage in crucial talks with Jaishankar and Deputy National Security Adviser Vikram Misri, covering a broad spectrum of topics, including bilateral partnership and cooperation on regional and global concerns. This visit, the first by a Ukrainian foreign minister to India in seven years, underscores the growing importance of India-Ukraine relations on the international stage. Discussions will also extend to the business community, highlighting the economic dimension of the bilateral ties.

Focus on Reconstruction and Peace Initiatives

Kuleba's agenda is heavily focused on securing Indian support for Ukraine's reconstruction in the aftermath of the war with Russia. He also aims to rally Indian backing for an international peace summit Switzerland plans to organize at Kyiv's request. This initiative is part of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's broader effort to garner international support for a 10-point peace plan with Russia, emphasizing the restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity and the cessation of hostilities.

India's Role in the Russia-Ukraine Conflict

India's position on the Russia-Ukraine war has been one of cautious neutrality, focusing on dialogue and diplomacy as the paths forward. Modi's interactions with both Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin reflect India's delicate balancing act, advocating for peace without directly criticizing Russia's actions. Kuleba's visit, therefore, represents a critical opportunity for Ukraine to engage with a key international player and strengthen support for its reconstruction and peace efforts.

As Kuleba's visit concludes, the outcomes of his discussions with Indian officials may have significant implications for the future of Ukraine-India relations, the broader geopolitical landscape, and the ongoing efforts towards resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The engagement highlights India's growing stature on the global stage and its potential role in facilitating peace and reconstruction in war-torn regions.