Agriculture

Ukrainian Farmers Resume Blockade at Siret Checkpoint: An In-depth Analysis

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 15, 2024 at 8:04 am EST
Ukrainian farmers have once again launched a blockade of truck traffic at the Siret checkpoint, opposite the Ukrainian Porubne checkpoint. The blockade, which restarted at around 12:00 on Monday, January 15, has disrupted truck traffic, while other vehicles and pedestrians continue to pass through unaffected. This action is a continuation of the initial blockade instigated by Romanian farmers on January 13 and 14, with the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine closely observing the situation.

The Blockade: A Reprisal of Unmet Demands

The blockade marks a resurgence of protests by farmers from the Deceited Village who temporarily suspended their action in December but have now resumed it due to their demands remaining unaddressed. The farmers are protesting against the abolition of benefits in the agricultural sector and other segments of the Romanian economy, a move they see as detrimental to their livelihoods. Their intent is to maintain the blockade until their demands are met.

The Broader Picture: Disruptions and Repercussions

Similar strikes have arisen at the Poland-Ukraine border, with Polish carriers blocking checkpoints and causing a significant 40% decrease in exports through these checkpoints. The economic implications are severe, with the state budget of Ukraine suffering a shortfall of UAH 9.3 billion in customs payments. The European Commission has implored for the unblocking of all checkpoints on the border with Poland to mitigate the economic losses for both nations.

Farmers’ Protest: A Cry for Government Support

The farmers’ protest is not isolated to the Siret checkpoint. Romanian farmers and agrarians have also been blocking goods movement at the ‘Siret’ checkpoint opposite the Ukrainian checkpoint in the Chernivtsi region. This is the first blockade of truck traffic from the Romanian side and follows similar actions at other border points with Moldova and Bulgaria. The farmers are demanding government support and protesting against the import of Ukrainian agricultural products, which they believe is harming Romanian farmers. These protests have had a domino effect with Polish farmers also involved in similar blockades at the ‘Medyka – Shehyni’ crossing, demanding subsidies and tax changes.

Agriculture Europe Ukraine
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

