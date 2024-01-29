Ukrainian Economy Ministry Proposes Changes to Enhance Export Operations

The Ukrainian Economy Ministry is set to introduce key amendments to the country's Tax Code and other laws to streamline foreign economic operations - primarily focusing on the export of grain and oilseeds. The proposed changes aim to strengthen the financial structure and safeguard domestic businesses from undue pressure.

Introducing the Export Security Regime

A central aspect of the proposed changes is the introduction of the Export Security Regime. Under this regime, exporters would be required to pay value-added tax (VAT) at the domestic rate for grain and oilseed exports until their foreign exchange proceeds are repatriated. This move is designed to ensure a smooth flow of revenues and prevent any undue financial strain on the domestic market.

Role of the State Agrarian Register

The Economy Ministry has suggested the use of the State Agrarian Register to ensure the volume of goods exported aligns with the legally manufactured and purchased volume. This alignment would be achieved by cross-referencing the exported goods with records in the system that monitors the origin of agricultural products. However, the implementation of these changes will only occur once the State Agricultural Register has collected sufficient data to support the new system.

Empowering the Government and Setting Minimum Prices

Further enhancements include giving the government the authority to expand this regime to other raw materials and the power to determine a limit for the unconditional registration of export tax invoices. In a bid to secure the domestic market, the ministry is also mulling over the idea of setting minimum prices for certain goods - the details of which would be determined by the government.

The proposed changes come in the wake of the Economy Ministry's efforts to address the pressure on businesses from Danylo Hetmantsev, the head of the Tax Committee. The new measures are expected to help businesses navigate through the tax system and ensure a fair business environment in the country.