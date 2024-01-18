Ukrainian Defense Ministry Severs Ties with Businessman Amid Corruption Scandal

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry has cut ties with businessman Ihor Hrynkevych, thereby ending its connection to a major corruption scandal that has rocked the nation. This follows Hrynkevych's arrest on December 30 for allegedly attempting to bribe a high-ranking official to retrieve his seized property. Previously, Hrynkevych had been a major supplier to the ministry, winning 23 tenders. However, accusations of contract negligence and financial loss to the ministry of around 1.2 billion hryvnias ($31.6 million) have marred his reputation.

From Prominent Supplier to Suspected Fraudster

For years, Hrynkevych was a prominent figure in Ukraine's defense sector, with his companies winning numerous contracts with the Defense Ministry. However, it was later revealed that the products supplied were of substandard quality and unfit for use by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. This negligence resulted in significant financial loss to the ministry, estimated to be around 1.2 billion hryvnias ($31.6 million).

Arrest and Charges

The businessman's downfall began with his arrest in December, when he was allegedly caught trying to bribe a high-ranking official with $500,000 to get back his seized property. This incident led to the seizure of more of Hrynkevych's assets in January, and he received a second notice of suspicion for fraudulent activities related to the Defense Ministry contracts.

Deep-seated Corruption within the Defense Ministry

This incident is just one of several corruption scandals that have plagued the Ukrainian Defense Ministry since the start of the Russian full-scale invasion. Other scandals include allegations against former Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov, who has been implicated in issues such as overpriced food supplies and subpar winter jackets.

If convicted of the charges against him, Hrynkevych could face up to eight years in prison. This case serves as a stark reminder of the deep-seated corruption within Ukraine's defense establishment and the urgent need for reform.