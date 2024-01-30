Ukrainian Defense Ministry Officials Accused in Massive Embezzlement Scandal

In an alarming revelation, the Anti-Corruption Action Center and Censor.NET have disclosed details about an alleged embezzlement scandal within the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense. The former head of the Department of Military-Technical Policy, Oleksandr Liiev, and other high-ranking officials are implicated in a scheme to misappropriate 1.5 billion UAH through fraudulent contracts for military supplies.

The Embezzlement Scheme

According to the investigation, Liiev led an organized criminal group that approved a list of goods, including mortar rounds, and subsequently signed a state contract with a massive 97% prepayment and a five-month delivery delay. Despite full knowledge that no supplies would be delivered, Liiev further facilitated the scheme by inspecting non-existent goods in Croatia and maintaining correspondence with the Ministry of Defense, thereby concealing the non-performance of the contract.

The embezzled funds were transferred from a state bank to a private one, converted into foreign currency, and then cashed out in Croatia. From the accounts involved, a total of 818 million UAH was later seized.

Implicated Officials

The current head of the Defense Procurement Department, Toomas Nahkur, is also implicated in the case for aiding in the concealment of these fraudulent activities. However, the former Minister of Defense and his deputies are not currently suspects in the investigation.

Detainment and Potential Consequences

Oleksandr Liiev was detained while attempting to flee the country, prompting the prosecution to request his custody with an alternative bail set at 268.9 million UAH. The implicated parties, if convicted, could face up to 12 years in prison along with property confiscation.

The seized funds will be returned to the defense budget, in line with President Volodymyr Zelensky's vow to clamp down on corruption as part of Ukraine's bid to expedite its accession to the European Union and NATO. This case highlights the urgent need for comprehensive reforms aimed at enhancing transparency and accountability within Ukraine's defense sector.