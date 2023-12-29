en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Ukrainian Conflict’s Impact on International Students: A Tale of Resilience

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: December 29, 2023 at 7:21 am EST
Ukrainian Conflict’s Impact on International Students: A Tale of Resilience

The world watched as Russia invaded Ukraine nearly two years ago, upending the lives of thousands, including a significant community of international students. Among them was Mary, a 23-year-old Nigerian medical student, stationed in Sumy, a city in northeastern Ukraine. Like many of her peers, she had to abandon her education and aspirations, fleeing the intense fighting. Ukraine in 2020, was a hub for international medical education, hosting approximately 80,000 foreign students, with a substantial portion hailing from Africa.

A Lifeline for Displaced Students

The path to completing their education was marred by the stipulation that the Krok 2 exam, an essential requirement for medical students, had to be taken in Ukraine. This situation left many students in limbo, with some even considering returning to the war-ravaged nation to finish their studies. However, a pivotal change occurred earlier in the year, the Ukrainian Ministry of Health made the decision to allow both domestic and international students to take their exams abroad.

Overcoming Challenges: A Story of Resilience

Mary took up the opportunity to sit her exam in Poland. She faced challenges and had to attempt the exam more than once. Despite the hurdles, she persisted and ultimately succeeded, graduating with her medical diploma. Mary’s story mirrors a broader positive shift. The Ministry confirmed that students from 66 countries took the exam in 2023, and this opportunity to sit exams outside Ukraine will continue.

Looking Ahead: Future Prospects

Having returned to Nigeria, Mary is now planning to pursue a master’s degree in the UK, with aspirations to specialize in gynecology or obstetrics. While the past two years have been fraught with hardships, she expresses gratitude for the support of her family and friends. She is looking forward with optimism to her future in medicine, embodying resilience amidst adversity.

0
Africa Education Ukraine
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Vatican's Stance on Same-Sex Unions Echoes in Africa: No Blessing for LGBTQ+ Catholics

By Mazhar Abbas

2024 Vision: Navigating the Global Challenges and Trends of a Defining Year

By BNN Correspondents

Kenyans Grapple with High Living Costs: Infotrak Survey Highlights

By Justice Nwafor

Burundi President Rejects LGBTQ Rights, Mirroring Global Resistance

By BNN Correspondents

Burundi's President Opposes Foreign Aid Conditionality on LGBT Rights ...
@Africa · 25 mins
Burundi's President Opposes Foreign Aid Conditionality on LGBT Rights ...
heart comment 0
Africa’s Democratic Narrative: A Counterpoint to Prevailing Perceptions

By Ebenezer Mensah

Africa's Democratic Narrative: A Counterpoint to Prevailing Perceptions
Zambia’s Chipolopolo to Sport New Star-Studded Jersey for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations

By Salman Khan

Zambia's Chipolopolo to Sport New Star-Studded Jersey for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations
Uganda’s Progress Across Sectors: A Model for Developing Nations

By Salman Khan

Uganda's Progress Across Sectors: A Model for Developing Nations
Majority of Kenyans Believe Country is Heading in Wrong Direction, Survey Reveals

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Majority of Kenyans Believe Country is Heading in Wrong Direction, Survey Reveals
Latest Headlines
World News
Chicago Bulls' Lonzo Ball on Road to Recovery: Billy Donovan Expresses Optimism
1 min
Chicago Bulls' Lonzo Ball on Road to Recovery: Billy Donovan Expresses Optimism
Montreal Canadiens Eye Playoff Spot: Ylonen and Anderson Shine
2 mins
Montreal Canadiens Eye Playoff Spot: Ylonen and Anderson Shine
South African Liquor Industry Commits to Responsible Trading Practices Amid Festive Season
2 mins
South African Liquor Industry Commits to Responsible Trading Practices Amid Festive Season
Washington's Offensive Line Challenges Stereotypes Ahead of CFP Semifinal
3 mins
Washington's Offensive Line Challenges Stereotypes Ahead of CFP Semifinal
Dry January vs. Ikaria: A Cultural Take on Alcohol Consumption
3 mins
Dry January vs. Ikaria: A Cultural Take on Alcohol Consumption
MEA to Consult Legal Team Following Qatar Court's Commutation of Death Sentence for 8 Indian Ex-Navy Personnel: Arindam Bagchi
3 mins
MEA to Consult Legal Team Following Qatar Court's Commutation of Death Sentence for 8 Indian Ex-Navy Personnel: Arindam Bagchi
Xi Jinping's Diplomatic Conclave: A Signal of China's Assertive Foreign Policy
3 mins
Xi Jinping's Diplomatic Conclave: A Signal of China's Assertive Foreign Policy
Sleep Expert Highlights Humming and Positive Thinking as Remedies for Chronic Fatigue
5 mins
Sleep Expert Highlights Humming and Positive Thinking as Remedies for Chronic Fatigue
Health Concerns of 2023: Strep Throat, High Cholesterol, and Bloating
6 mins
Health Concerns of 2023: Strep Throat, High Cholesterol, and Bloating
2024: A Pivotal Year Foreseen by Nostradamus and Shaped by Global Politics
2 hours
2024: A Pivotal Year Foreseen by Nostradamus and Shaped by Global Politics
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
3 hours
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
3 hours
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
3 hours
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
3 hours
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
3 hours
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
3 hours
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
2023: A Year of Unprecedented Climatic Extremes and a Stark Reminder of Climate Change
3 hours
2023: A Year of Unprecedented Climatic Extremes and a Stark Reminder of Climate Change
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
5 hours
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app