Ukrainian Communities in Slovakia Launch ThankYouSlovakia Campaign

In a heartwarming display of gratitude and unity, Ukrainian communities residing in Slovakia have unveiled the ThankYouSlovakia campaign. This initiative is designed to express their deep appreciation for the support they have received from the Slovakian people, following the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

A Show of Gratitude

The Ukrainian communities have outlined a series of volunteer activities as part of their campaign. These include city cleaning in Košice, planting a gratitude tree near Lake Kuchajda in Bratislava, painting a mural in Galanta, and lending a helping hand to a center for children with autism in Banská Bystrica. This initiative underscores the aspiration of Ukrainian citizens to actively contribute to the Slovak society and reciprocate the generous assistance they've received across the nation.

ThankYouSlovakia: A Symbol of Unity

At the heart of this campaign is the call for unity and appreciation. As emphasized by the Ukrainian Ambassador to Slovakia, Myroslav Kastran, the ThankYouSlovakia campaign is more than a gesture—it's a commitment to engage and be active members of the Slovak society.

Recognizing Art and Activism

In related news, President Zuzana Čaputová of Slovakia honored American singer and activist Joan Baez in San Francisco. Baez was awarded for her significant contributions to art, music, and human rights. Her steadfast advocacy against racial segregation, protests against the Vietnam War, and her poignant gesture at the Bratislavská Lýra concert in 1989, have left an indelible mark on human rights movements globally and specifically in Slovakia.

A Glimpse Into Slavic Culture

Adding to the cultural exchange, an embroidery workshop is being organized by the Staromestsk Knižnica. This unique event offers participants the opportunity to learn the art of embroidering patterns on special napkins—a deep dive into Slavic culture.

