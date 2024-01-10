Ukrainian Church Leader Echoes Fight for Freedom Amidst Russian Invasion

In the backdrop of Russia’s continuing onslaught on Ukraine, Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, underscored the Ukrainian struggle for liberty on the feast of the Epiphany. He delineated the battle between the old imperialistic and Soviet ideologies proposed by Russia and the Ukrainians’ quest for renewal and freedom.Ukrainian Church leader on freedom fight became a prominent theme in the narrative of the conflict.

Conflict Over Ideologies

Shevchuk accentuated the conflict between the old and the new, between the remnants of the past and the aspirations of the present. He denounced Russia’s invasion, casting it as a manifestation of outdated ideologies and a threat to the newfound emancipatory spirit in Ukraine. Amidst the turbulence, the Ukrainian religious leader’s call for freedom echoed loudly, becoming a rallying cry for the nation.

Global Reactions and Support

The global community has been vocal in its response to the crisis. The United Nations called for the unimpeded exercise and manifestation of religion in Ukraine, aligning with international human rights law. Prominent figures like Rep. Ron Klink (D-PA) condemned the Ukrainian government’s actions, including the forceful seizure of a church and the arrest of a priest. The Orthodox Church’s decision to establish an independent church for Ukraine garnered support from the Trump administration and the Patriarch of Constantinople. Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko backed this move, framing it as an issue of national security and statehood.

Church, a Beacon of Resistance

Amidst the social and political turmoil caused by the war, the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church has carved a niche for itself as a beacon of resistance. The Ukrainian Catholic clergy’s calls to support Ukraine, following the massive assault by Russia, have been instrumental in fueling the fight for freedom. Despite the challenges, the Church continues to stand firm, aligning itself with the struggle for independence and illuminating the path towards a new Ukraine.