en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Europe

Ukrainian Church Leader Echoes Fight for Freedom Amidst Russian Invasion

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:09 am EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 11:41 am EST
Ukrainian Church Leader Echoes Fight for Freedom Amidst Russian Invasion

In the backdrop of Russia’s continuing onslaught on Ukraine, Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, underscored the Ukrainian struggle for liberty on the feast of the Epiphany. He delineated the battle between the old imperialistic and Soviet ideologies proposed by Russia and the Ukrainians’ quest for renewal and freedom.Ukrainian Church leader on freedom fight became a prominent theme in the narrative of the conflict.

Conflict Over Ideologies

Shevchuk accentuated the conflict between the old and the new, between the remnants of the past and the aspirations of the present. He denounced Russia’s invasion, casting it as a manifestation of outdated ideologies and a threat to the newfound emancipatory spirit in Ukraine. Amidst the turbulence, the Ukrainian religious leader’s call for freedom echoed loudly, becoming a rallying cry for the nation.

Global Reactions and Support

The global community has been vocal in its response to the crisis. The United Nations called for the unimpeded exercise and manifestation of religion in Ukraine, aligning with international human rights law. Prominent figures like Rep. Ron Klink (D-PA) condemned the Ukrainian government’s actions, including the forceful seizure of a church and the arrest of a priest. The Orthodox Church’s decision to establish an independent church for Ukraine garnered support from the Trump administration and the Patriarch of Constantinople. Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko backed this move, framing it as an issue of national security and statehood.

Church, a Beacon of Resistance

Amidst the social and political turmoil caused by the war, the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church has carved a niche for itself as a beacon of resistance. The Ukrainian Catholic clergy’s calls to support Ukraine, following the massive assault by Russia, have been instrumental in fueling the fight for freedom. Despite the challenges, the Church continues to stand firm, aligning itself with the struggle for independence and illuminating the path towards a new Ukraine.

0
Europe Human Rights Ukraine
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Europe

See more
20 mins ago
EU Withdraws 'Hot Chip Challenge' Over Health Concerns
The ‘Hot Chip Challenge,’ a single tortilla chip seasoned with the fiery Carolina Reaper and Trinidad Moruga Scorpion chili peppers, has been officially withdrawn from sale across the European Union (EU), including Malta, following serious health concerns linked to its high capsaicin content. The chip, notorious for its extreme heat, is packaged in a coffin-shaped
EU Withdraws 'Hot Chip Challenge' Over Health Concerns
Euro Soars Against Major Currencies: A Look at Predicted Resistance Levels
35 mins ago
Euro Soars Against Major Currencies: A Look at Predicted Resistance Levels
Cardinal Czerny Honored by the Sovereign Military Order of Malta
57 mins ago
Cardinal Czerny Honored by the Sovereign Military Order of Malta
TG Therapeutics' Multiple Sclerosis Drug Briumvi Surpasses Sales Expectations
21 mins ago
TG Therapeutics' Multiple Sclerosis Drug Briumvi Surpasses Sales Expectations
EU Migration Debate Intensifies: Commissioner Johansson's Million Migrants Proposal Sparks Controversy
26 mins ago
EU Migration Debate Intensifies: Commissioner Johansson's Million Migrants Proposal Sparks Controversy
Zaitra and SatRev Join Forces for ESA's SKAISEN Project
26 mins ago
Zaitra and SatRev Join Forces for ESA's SKAISEN Project
Latest Headlines
World News
Williamsburg County Allocates $60,000 for Vital Aging Hemingway Center Improvements
23 seconds
Williamsburg County Allocates $60,000 for Vital Aging Hemingway Center Improvements
Hiqa Discovers Non-Compliance in Majority of Inspected Irish Care Centres
1 min
Hiqa Discovers Non-Compliance in Majority of Inspected Irish Care Centres
Bipartisan Group 'No Labels' Prepares 'Unity' Presidential Ticket for 2024 Elections
2 mins
Bipartisan Group 'No Labels' Prepares 'Unity' Presidential Ticket for 2024 Elections
BJP Spokesperson Sanju Verma Speaks on Opposition's Conspiracy Narrative and Ram Temple Politics
3 mins
BJP Spokesperson Sanju Verma Speaks on Opposition's Conspiracy Narrative and Ram Temple Politics
Decoding the Legacy: Records and Anticipation for Africa Cup of Nations 2024
3 mins
Decoding the Legacy: Records and Anticipation for Africa Cup of Nations 2024
India's Path to Development: Narendra Modi's 25-Year Vision
4 mins
India's Path to Development: Narendra Modi's 25-Year Vision
Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar Dismisses Allegations, Defends Order
5 mins
Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar Dismisses Allegations, Defends Order
Justin Thomas Discusses Tiger Woods' Future in Golf: A Story of Resilience
6 mins
Justin Thomas Discusses Tiger Woods' Future in Golf: A Story of Resilience
Anaheim Ducks' Trevor Zegras Sidelined with Severe Lower-Body Injury
6 mins
Anaheim Ducks' Trevor Zegras Sidelined with Severe Lower-Body Injury
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
3 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
4 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
4 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
5 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
5 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
5 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
6 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
6 hours
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform
6 hours
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app