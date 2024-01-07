Ukrainian Army Enhances Training Standards with Foreign Partners’ Aid

Major General Oleksiy Taran, the leading figure of the Main Doctrine and Training Department (J7) of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, recently highlighted the role of foreign partners in enhancing Ukrainian military training during an interview with ArmyInform. Taran underscored that the international community acknowledges the high level of motivation among Ukrainian soldiers and contributes to the organization of training events on foreign grounds.

Updating Military Training Based on Combat Experience

In a bid to bolster its defense prowess, the Ukrainian Army has been dynamically reviewing and updating its training plans and programs. This systematic revision is influenced by first-hand combat experiences and invaluable feedback from partner countries. Such a robust approach aims at ensuring the Ukrainian forces are equipped with the latest tactical knowledge and skills for modern warfare scenarios.

Standardizing Combat Training through SAG-U and EUMAM

According to Taran, the organization of training events is aligned with frameworks such as SAG-U and EUMAM. Directives within these frameworks establish the training requirements, priorities, content, terms, and expected outcomes. Notably, the objective of these directives is to standardize combat training efforts across all foreign platforms. The effectiveness of these training efforts is regularly evaluated by Ukraine, indicating an assertive role in enhancing their forces’ capabilities.

Setting a Benchmark: The Airborne Assault Troops

On a similar note, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov lauded the high training standards of the Airborne Assault Troops. As per Umerov, the training level of these troops not only serves as a model for other defense forces but also poses a significant challenge to the Russian Federation. This remark signifies the strategic importance of training in shaping a formidable defense force in the face of potential threats.