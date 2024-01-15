Ukraine's Soldiers Turn to Ketamine Therapy for Trauma

In the heart of war-torn Ukraine, a novel approach to mental health treatment for soldiers is quietly making waves. Ketamine-assisted psychotherapy has emerged as a beacon of hope for those grappling with debilitating trauma-related conditions. This includes post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), anxiety, and treatment-resistant depression.

Ketamine Therapy: A Personal Account

Ihor Kholodilo, a military psychologist and medic, provides a poignant example of the transformative power of ketamine therapy. In 2023, while on duty, Kholodilo suffered grievous injuries to his eyes and heart. Despite trying various treatments, none yielded significant results until he encountered Dr. Vladislav Matrenitsky. Dr. Matrenitsky, a proponent of ketamine-assisted psychotherapy, suggested this unconventional treatment. The results were nothing short of remarkable. After just one session, Kholodilo's stammer, a symptom of his trauma, almost disappeared. By the fifth session, he was nearly back to his pre-injury self.

Ukraine at the Forefront of Therapeutic Innovation

Since 2017, the use of ketamine for mental health treatment has been legal in Ukraine. The ongoing conflict has inadvertently positioned the country at the leading edge of this therapy. Administered at Dr. Matrenitsky's clinic in Kyiv, the sessions involve a controlled dose of ketamine, paired with guided psychotherapy. This dual approach aims to help patients process subconscious traumas. The treatment has been reported to yield 'extremely good' results for about a third of patients, with another third achieving 'reasonably good' outcomes. Adverse reactions are rare.

The Military Interest and Ethical Implications

Interest from soldiers seeking this treatment privately is growing. There are even suggestions of a potential pilot project within the next six months, looking at the use of MDMA and psilocybin. However, this raises ethical questions about the use of psychedelics to enhance soldiers' combat performance. Some argue that these substances should be used for 'decompression' to prevent depression or as a ritual to prepare soldiers for the risk of death. Though Ukraine's military has not officially adopted ketamine-assisted therapy, some units are experimenting with it. Preliminary experiences indicate that it could enable soldiers to return to the front lines more effectively and swiftly.