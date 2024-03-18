Ukraine's PM Shmyhal Optimistic About EU Accession Talks Starting H1 2024

Ukraine's aspiration to join the European Union (EU) has taken a significant step forward, with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal expressing hope that accession negotiations could commence as early as the first half of 2024. In a recent statement to Euractiv on March 18, Shmyhal shared insights into the optimistic timeline following the European Commission's proposal of a draft framework for membership talks with Ukraine and Moldova.

Strategic Preparations and EU's Proposal

On March 12, the European Commission outlined a draft framework aimed at guiding Ukraine's potential accession, alongside Moldova, into the 27-country bloc. Shmyhal emphasized Ukraine's commitment to align with the EU's expectations, stating, "We hope that our European partners will approve it without any additional amendments as the European Commission proposes." The prime minister also highlighted the ambitious goal of accelerating Ukraine's accession process, ideally before the previously suggested target year of 2030, contingent on Ukraine's victory in its current challenges.

Reform and Readiness

The European Commission, in its November 2023 report, acknowledged Ukraine's progress but noted the necessity for further reforms, specifying four additional areas of focus. By December 2023, the European Council had formally agreed to initiate talks, marking a pivotal moment in Ukraine's journey towards EU membership. Shmyhal expressed confidence in Ukraine's ability to "execute (its) homework in a very fast way," projecting a timeline of not more than two years to fulfill the required criteria. This proactive approach underscores Ukraine's dedication to European integration, despite potential apprehensions from certain EU member states regarding the cost-benefit implications of Ukraine's accession.

Economic and Security Benefits Overshadow Costs

Concerns regarding the financial implications of Ukraine joining the EU have been met with optimistic counterarguments by Shmyhal, who believes that Ukraine's inclusion would offer substantial economic and security advantages to the bloc. Citing a report by the Bruegel think tank, the estimated cost to the EU's budget for Ukraine's accession ranges between 110 to 136 billion euros. However, Shmyhal argues that the strategic benefits, including contributions from the Ukrainian market, defense forces, and raw material sectors, far outweigh these costs. Ready for a "tough negotiation process," Ukraine views its potential membership as an investment project that promises significant returns for the EU.

As discussions progress and EU member states prepare to deliberate on the next formal steps, Ukraine's pursuit of EU membership represents not only a strategic alignment but also a testament to its resilience and aspirations for a future within the European community. The coming months will be crucial in shaping the trajectory of Ukraine's EU accession journey, offering a unique opportunity for both parties to foster deeper integration and mutual benefits.