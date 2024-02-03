Ukraine's Military Leadership Faces Uncertainty Amid Rumored Dismissals

The leadership of Ukraine's military is reportedly in a state of flux, with top general Valery Zaluzhny rumored to be on the brink of dismissal. The speculation is stoked by a sequence of events, encompassing Ukraine's hurdles in the 2023 counteroffensive against Russia, an interview of Zaluzhny with 'The Economist' where he hinted at a deadlock in the war, and his strained rapport with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Disagreements and Challenges

Differences between Zaluzhny and Ukrainian political leaders predate the ongoing war, especially concerning the understated threat posed by Russia. Zaluzhny's strategy of trading space for time initially bore fruits in 2022. However, the Ukrainian military encountered difficulties in Bakhmut in 2023, resulting in the diversion of vital resources.

Zaluzhny's Growing Influence

Zaluzhny's insistence on additional troop mobilization and an increase in weaponry has intensified the tensions with Zelensky. Adding to the intrigue, Zaluzhny's burgeoning influence and ties with nationalist circles have sparked rumors about his political aspirations.

Names surfacing as potential replacements for Zaluzhny include Col Gen Oleksandr Syrsky, an alumnus of the Soviet military academy, and Lt Gen Kyrylo Budanov, Ukraine's defense intelligence chief who has limited command experience.