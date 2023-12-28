en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Relations

Ukraine’s Fraying Military Fabric: A Ceasefire on the Horizon?

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:26 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 1:45 am EST
Ukraine’s Fraying Military Fabric: A Ceasefire on the Horizon?

As the relentless war churns on, Ukraine’s military fabric appears to be fraying at the edges. Matthew Schmidt, a renowned Eastern Europe expert at the University of New Haven, Connecticut, declared the country’s capability for large-scale offensive military operations has reached its twilight. This unsettling assessment is born amidst a backdrop of war fatigue, internal political instability, and a wavering international support.

International Support: A Flickering Flame

Ukraine’s international lifeline is seemingly thinning out, with aid roadblocks in the U.S. Congress and dwindling weapon supplies in Canada. The Biden administration announced a new $250 million weapons package for Ukraine, potentially the last unless Congress approves supplemental funding. Despite President Biden urging Congress to pass a $110 billion supplemental funding package for Ukraine, Israel, and other national security needs, the proposal remains in legislative limbo.

(Also Read: Controversial ‘Almost Naked Party’ Sparks Backlash Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict)

Simultaneously, the Pentagon has no more funding to replace the weapons taken from department stocks due to an accounting error. This leaves Ukraine’s defense and efforts to mount an offensive against Russian forces in a precarious position, as the funding chasm threatens the country’s capacity to sustain its military operations.

Ukraine’s Stance: Resolute Amid Uncertainties

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy remains steadfast in his resolve for a complete withdrawal of Russian forces from Ukraine, including Crimea. This contrasts with a more pessimistic outlook from Gen. Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, who suggests a shift towards stalemate. As Ukraine grapples with significant military losses, recruitment challenges, and a staggering $43-billion budget deficit, the prospect of a ceasefire or negotiated settlement looms on the horizon.

(Also Read: Ukraine Challenges Russia’s Naval Dominance in the Black Sea)

Russian Strategy: The War of Attrition

On the Russian side, President Vladimir Putin seems to have adopted a strategy of attrition, depending on the gradual erosion of Western solidarity. In the battle-scarred Donetsk region, Russian forces have sustained heavy casualties but managed to inch closer to the city of Avdiivka. The high human cost of the conflict underscores the harsh reality of this chessboard war.

Simultaneously, countries like North Korea, Iran, and China have shown increasing support for Russia, adding another layer of complexity to the international dynamics of the conflict.

As the war enters its 22nd month, the world watches with bated breath. The stakes are high, not just for Ukraine but for the collective West, as NATO leaders argue that a loss for Ukraine would signify a defeat for them.

The conflict, however, is far from just being a military or geopolitical issue. It is a test of human endurance, resilience, and hope in the face of overwhelming odds. As the lines of the battlefield continue to shift, so do the narratives and the stakes, painting a stark picture of the 21st-century warfare.

Read More

0
International Relations Military Ukraine
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Brazil Anticipates Potential Trump Victory: The Global Implications of U.S. Politics

By Israel Ojoko

Western Nations Condemn Iran's Acceleration of Uranium Enrichment

By Momen Zellmi

Biden-Xi Meeting: A Turning Point in China-U.S. Relations

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Turkey Advocates Dialogue as the Only Solution to Kosovo-Serbia Conflict

By Safak Costu

The Asia-Pacific Miracle: An Optimistic Outlook for 2024 ...
@Asia · 1 hour
The Asia-Pacific Miracle: An Optimistic Outlook for 2024 ...
heart comment 0
Semiconductor Industry at the Geopolitical Crossroads: Opportunities and Challenges

By Mazhar Abbas

Semiconductor Industry at the Geopolitical Crossroads: Opportunities and Challenges
France Expels Azerbaijani Diplomats in Reciprocal Move Amid Rising Tensions

By Rizwan Shah

France Expels Azerbaijani Diplomats in Reciprocal Move Amid Rising Tensions
The Organization of Turkic States: Bolstering Cooperation and Solidarity in 2023

By Safak Costu

The Organization of Turkic States: Bolstering Cooperation and Solidarity in 2023
Global Market Cues Indicate Mixed Sentiment Among Investors

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Global Market Cues Indicate Mixed Sentiment Among Investors
Latest Headlines
World News
Delta State Residents Criticize Governor Over Delayed Appointments
2 mins
Delta State Residents Criticize Governor Over Delayed Appointments
French Chefs Shatter Guinness World Record with 1,001-Cheese Pizza
4 mins
French Chefs Shatter Guinness World Record with 1,001-Cheese Pizza
Indian Minister Dismisses Washington Post's Report on Alleged Pressure on Apple
4 mins
Indian Minister Dismisses Washington Post's Report on Alleged Pressure on Apple
Nikki Haley's Civil War Comments Stir Controversy
7 mins
Nikki Haley's Civil War Comments Stir Controversy
PDP President Pledges Hydro-Power Projects Amid Election Campaign
8 mins
PDP President Pledges Hydro-Power Projects Amid Election Campaign
Indian Cricket Team Penalized by ICC following Defeat to South Africa
8 mins
Indian Cricket Team Penalized by ICC following Defeat to South Africa
St. Louis Blues to Face Off Against Colorado Avalanche in NHL Showdown
9 mins
St. Louis Blues to Face Off Against Colorado Avalanche in NHL Showdown
South Africa Overpowers India in First Test Match of Bilateral Series
9 mins
South Africa Overpowers India in First Test Match of Bilateral Series
Haryana Doctors Strike: OPD Services Halted as Medical Professionals Demand Better Working Conditions
9 mins
Haryana Doctors Strike: OPD Services Halted as Medical Professionals Demand Better Working Conditions
French Chefs Shatter Guinness World Record with 1,001-Cheese Pizza
4 mins
French Chefs Shatter Guinness World Record with 1,001-Cheese Pizza
Global Population Exceeds 8 Billion: US Growth Could Hit Historic Low
13 mins
Global Population Exceeds 8 Billion: US Growth Could Hit Historic Low
Life, Death, and Population: A Look at Global Statistics as We Step into 2024
24 mins
Life, Death, and Population: A Look at Global Statistics as We Step into 2024
Global Population Crosses 8 Billion; US Growth Rate Slows Down
2 hours
Global Population Crosses 8 Billion; US Growth Rate Slows Down
Population Dynamics and Real Estate Records: A Peek into 2024
3 hours
Population Dynamics and Real Estate Records: A Peek into 2024
Global Population Crosses 8 Billion: A Historic Milestone Amid Slow U.S. Growth
4 hours
Global Population Crosses 8 Billion: A Historic Milestone Amid Slow U.S. Growth
Bill Gates Sounds Climate Alarm at COP28: Urges Innovation and Adaptation
6 hours
Bill Gates Sounds Climate Alarm at COP28: Urges Innovation and Adaptation
Black Sea Incident Sparks Surge in Wheat Prices: Global Trade Routes Under Threat
6 hours
Black Sea Incident Sparks Surge in Wheat Prices: Global Trade Routes Under Threat
Women's Rights in 2023: Progress Amidst Setbacks
8 hours
Women's Rights in 2023: Progress Amidst Setbacks

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app