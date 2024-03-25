Ukraine's Anti-Monopoly Chief Pavlo Kyrylenko Faces Probe Over $1.8M Asset Surge

Ukraine's fight against corruption takes a significant turn as Pavlo Kyrylenko, the head of the Anti-Monopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU), finds himself at the center of an illicit enrichment investigation. Launched by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-corruption Prosecution Office (SAPO) on March 22, the case stems from findings reported by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty's investigative project, Schemes.

Investigation Unveils Lavish Lifestyle

According to the investigation, between 2020 and 2023, Kyrylenko's family has acquired real estate and luxury cars with a total value exceeding Hr 70 million ($1.8 million). The assets, including two plots of land near Kyiv, 200 square meters of office space in the capital, two crossover vehicles, three apartments with parking in Kyiv's prestigious areas, and four apartments in Uzhhorod, were primarily registered under the names of his wife's relatives. These acquisitions coincide with Kyrylenko's tenure as the governor of Donetsk Oblast, raising questions about the sources of funds for such purchases, given that none of the relatives involved own a business or have incomes that could support these investments.

Allegations of False Declarations

The investigation not only highlights the suspected illicit enrichment but also scrutinizes Kyrylenko's asset declarations. Discrepancies in his reported assets have led to allegations of providing false information, a charge that carries serious legal consequences. Kyrylenko defended the purchases, attributing them to his wife's grandmother's start-up capital. However, his inability to provide documented evidence to support this claim has only fueled further suspicion and scrutiny.

The case against Kyrylenko is not just about the alleged accumulation of wealth; it is also a test of Ukraine's resolve in combating corruption within its ranks. A conviction for illicit enrichment can result in up to ten years in prison, while providing false information in an asset declaration is punishable by up to two years.