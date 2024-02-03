Ukraine's Ammunition Crisis: Unmet International Support Deepens Shortage

Ukraine, locked in a tense conflict, faces a critical ammunition shortage that directly impacts its artillery capabilities. Despite incremental efforts to boost domestic production, the nation continues to heavily lean on international support to meet its military needs. The European Union (EU), one of Ukraine's principal allies, has faltered on its commitment to supply one million shells by March, delivering only 524,000 by the deadline. The shortfall is further exacerbated by the United States halting its military aid, as stated by Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

EU's Unfulfilled Commitment

The European Union had pledged to deliver one million shells to Ukraine by March 2024, a commitment it is struggling to meet. From March 2023 to January 2024, Ukraine has only received 330,000 artillery rounds, with an additional 630,000 shells promised by the end of 2024. The European defense industrial base has ramped up production by 40 percent in response, and EU member states are facilitating the swift delivery of munitions. Yet, the EU's shortfall in delivering the promised one million shells by March has led to a critical shortage.

Given the urgent need for artillery, discussions are underway to source arms from South Korea, Turkey, and South Africa to fill the gap. The Czech Republic, a member of the EU, is advocating for the financing of 450,000 artillery shells available outside the EU, emphasizing the severity of the shortage.

Impact on Ukrainian Forces

The ammunition shortage has forced Ukrainian forces to adopt a strategy of precision, aided by drones. Soldiers report a continuing scarcity of ammunition, particularly 122 mm caliber shells. The daily firing capacity is limited to an average of 15 shots, varying with the intensity of hostilities. In contrast, Russia's superior military-industrial capacity enables it to launch tens of thousands of projectiles daily at Ukrainian positions, a stark disparity acknowledged by Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.