en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Ukraine

Ukraine Vows to Boost Domestic Arms Production Amidst Ongoing Conflict

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 1, 2024 at 11:23 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 11:27 am EST
Ukraine Vows to Boost Domestic Arms Production Amidst Ongoing Conflict

In an annual year-end address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized his nation’s commitment to enhancing its domestic weapons production as part of its ongoing conflict with Russia. Zelensky affirmed that in the coming year, the enemy would experience the full might of Ukraine’s domestically produced arms, encapsulating artillery, drones, and naval capabilities.

Ukraine’s Military Might

President Zelensky lauded the Ukrainian soldiers and support staff for their relentless efforts in the war, which has now extended for almost two years. He also referenced the training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 jets, a sight he pledged would adorn the skies as a testament to Ukraine’s strength and determination. In contrast, Russian President Vladimir Putin, during his New Year’s address, refrained from directly naming Ukraine but asserted that Russia would not back down.

Political Maneuvering

Reports suggest that Putin might contemplate a ceasefire, but only on the condition that Russia could still proclaim victory. Despite the continuous toll of the war, and a significant Russian missile and drone attack, which Ukraine largely thwarted, Zelensky remained resolute and asserted that Ukraine would persist in the face of the enemy’s onslaughts.

Winter Lull and Future Aid

As winter descends, the conflict has decelerated, with both nations bearing the brunt of the protracted war. Ukraine continues its efforts to secure additional military support from the United States. However, a recent aid bill did not pass before the U.S. Congress adjourned for the holidays. When Congress reconvenes, negotiations over a combined aid package for Ukraine and the U.S. southern border are expected to resume.

0
Ukraine
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Russian Air Strikes in Kyiv: Death Toll Rises to 28

By BNN Correspondents

Kyiv Faces Critical Defense Decisions Amid Dwindling Missile Supply

By Rizwan Shah

Pacific Fleet's Marine Brigade Snipers Neutralize Ukrainian Sabotage Group

By BNN Correspondents

Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates as New Year Begins

By BNN Correspondents

Ukraine Activates Air Defenses Amid Escalating Aerial Threats ...
@Military · 27 mins
Ukraine Activates Air Defenses Amid Escalating Aerial Threats ...
heart comment 0
New Year’s Day Tragedy: Russian Shelling in Ukraine’s Veletenske Village Claims Lives

By Rizwan Shah

New Year's Day Tragedy: Russian Shelling in Ukraine's Veletenske Village Claims Lives
Putin’s Controversial Remarks Stir Up Geopolitical Tensions

By BNN Correspondents

Putin's Controversial Remarks Stir Up Geopolitical Tensions
Ukrainian Air Defense Repels Major Russian Drone Attack on New Year’s Eve

By BNN Correspondents

Ukrainian Air Defense Repels Major Russian Drone Attack on New Year's Eve
Putin Signals Russia’s Conditions for Peace in Ukraine

By BNN Correspondents

Putin Signals Russia's Conditions for Peace in Ukraine
Latest Headlines
World News
The Shelf Life of Multivitamins: Ensuring Health and Vitality in the New Year
21 seconds
The Shelf Life of Multivitamins: Ensuring Health and Vitality in the New Year
Bataan Embarks on the 'Blue Zone Project' to Boost Life Expectancy
25 seconds
Bataan Embarks on the 'Blue Zone Project' to Boost Life Expectancy
Green Bay Packers Triumph, Orbit Chain Hacked, and NFL Updates
5 mins
Green Bay Packers Triumph, Orbit Chain Hacked, and NFL Updates
Cold Air Exposure May Offer Short-term Relief for Croup Symptoms in Children, RCT Study Finds
7 mins
Cold Air Exposure May Offer Short-term Relief for Croup Symptoms in Children, RCT Study Finds
NIH's New Data Sharing Policy: A Leap Forward for Open Science
7 mins
NIH's New Data Sharing Policy: A Leap Forward for Open Science
Physical Activity and Sports: The Pathway to Longevity and Wellness
8 mins
Physical Activity and Sports: The Pathway to Longevity and Wellness
HCPLive Endocrinology's 'Diabetes Dialogue' Podcast: Reflecting on a Year of Progress in Diabetes Care
9 mins
HCPLive Endocrinology's 'Diabetes Dialogue' Podcast: Reflecting on a Year of Progress in Diabetes Care
Lithuania's Recovery: Stabilizing Mortality Rates and Improving Life Expectancy
9 mins
Lithuania's Recovery: Stabilizing Mortality Rates and Improving Life Expectancy
Harnessing Emotional Intelligence in Overcoming Addiction: Insights from Tina Olivero
10 mins
Harnessing Emotional Intelligence in Overcoming Addiction: Insights from Tina Olivero
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
30 mins
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
48 mins
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
55 mins
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
59 mins
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
2 hours
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
3 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
3 hours
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
3 hours
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
3 hours
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app