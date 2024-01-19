Ukraine Urges Tougher Sanctions, Claims 95% of Russian Weapons Rely on Western Components

In a fervent plea to Western nations, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has advocated for a more robust approach in enforcing sanctions against Russia, especially in the domain of arms production. Despite the current sanctions imposed on the Russian weapons industry, along with an embargo on the export of military goods and components, Kuleba asserts that Russia still manages to secure essential elements for its arms from Western companies. The critical loophole, according to him, lies in the civilian 'dual-use' goods, which have not been encompassed by the sanctions.

Western Components in Russian Arms

As per Kuleba's allegations, a staggering 95% of the foreign-produced vital components discovered in Russian weapons destroyed in Ukraine have their origins traced back to Western countries. This shocking revelation calls for a more stringent scrutiny of the sanction evasion schemes and a firm resolve to plug these loopholes. Kuleba emphasizes that such a measure would significantly decrease Ukraine's dependency on foreign aid and potentially save many lives.

Accusations of External Aid

Amidst the ongoing war, Ukraine has also pointed fingers at Iran, accusing it of supplying drones to Russia. This accusation is complemented by the United States' claim that North Korea is providing artillery shells and rockets to Russia. Despite these external aids and the existing sanctions, Russia has ramped up its domestic arms production, further escalating the conflict.

Ukraine's Ammunition Shortage

Meanwhile, at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky echoed Kuleba's sentiments, urging for a full enforcement of the sanctions. He also acknowledged Ukraine's own ammunition shortage, an issue that was highlighted by Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov. This ammunition deficit, coupled with the potential cuts in Western military aid, adds another layer of complexity to the ongoing conflict, making the call for stricter sanctions even more imperative.