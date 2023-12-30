en English
Military

Ukraine Under Siege: Over 110 Missiles Strike in Major Military Escalation

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:06 am EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 3:15 am EST
On a day etched with the scars of conflict, Ukraine experienced the wrath of one of the most extensive military assaults in its ongoing conflict with Russia. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reported that over 110 missiles were unleashed into Ukraine, a significant escalation that speaks volumes of the hostilities between the two nations. This harrowing account was documented and released by the Ministry of Defence, encapsulating the severity of the situation in a video that has since been amplified by Military Wave, a platform that focuses on military-related news and updates.

Unprecedented Air Attack

The day’s events marked Russia’s largest air attack on Ukraine since it began its full-scale invasion. Employing an unprecedented number of drones and missiles, the attack decimated targets across the country, leading to the death of at least 31 people and injuring more than 150 others. The assault shattered the quiet of the night, with reports of blasts echoing in multiple cities. As Zelensky outlined, Russia used nearly every type of weapon in its arsenal, promising that Ukraine’s military would respond in kind.

Toll of Destruction

The toll of destruction was heavy. In the city of Dnipro, a missile strike decimated a shopping centre, a maternity hospital, and a residential building, claiming the lives of six people. Similarly, Odesa was targeted, with a missile strike causing extensive damage to a residential building. Fires engulfed many apartments following the impact, leading to the reported death of two civilians and injuries to 15 others, including children aged six and eight years. The southern region of Zaporizhzhia wasn’t spared either, where an attack resulted in four deaths and ten injuries, even hitting a school building and causing injuries to seven people, including a child.

Impact on Ukrainian Cities

The wave of attacks rippled across other Ukrainian cities as well. Kyiv, Lviv, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, and Konotop in the Sumy region were targeted. In Kyiv, a metro station and residential buildings were targeted, leading to the death of at least seven people and injuring dozens. In Kharkiv, more than 20 strikes were reported, including an attack on a hospital that resulted in at least three deaths and 11 injuries. Amidst the chaos, Zelensky made a surprise visit to troops fighting in one of the most fiercely contested parts of the front, demonstrating courage against the onslaught.

As the sun sets on this fateful day, the echo of over 110 missiles continues to reverberate across Ukraine. With increasing international concern and waning Western support, the resilience of the Ukrainian spirit is being tested. However, as Zelensky’s response indicates, Ukraine remains undeterred, standing strong against the terror induced by its adversary.

author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

