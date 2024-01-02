More than 10 Loud Explosions Heard in Kyiv, Ukraine on Tuesday Morning : Reports

In an unsettling episode of warfare, the capital of Ukraine, Kyiv, was subjected to a barrage of missile attacks on a recent Tuesday. The Ukrainian air force reported multiple missile launches towards the city, following a nationwide air alert triggered by Russian bomber threats. Over 10 explosions, potent enough to rattle central buildings, resonated in Kyiv. The impact was traced back to fragments of downed rockets hitting various city districts, including residential zones.

Military Response and Civilian Fallout

According to the Ukrainian air force, the country’s air defense systems successfully repelled Russia’s missile attack, intercepting and destroying 35 attack drones. The deployment of 16 Tu-95MS strategic bombers in the region, long-range missile platforms that have been part of the Russian Air Force since the Cold War era, further escalated concerns.

The impacts of the attack were not limited to the skies. Kyiv’s Mayor, Vitali Klitschko, confirmed that several parts of the city experienced power outages as a direct result of the strikes. The air force urged residents to seek refuge, cautioning about the incoming Kinzhal missiles, among others.

Geographical Spread of the Attacks

The northeastern city of Kharkiv was not spared either. The head of its military administration, Oleg Sinegubov, confirmed the city’s bombardment. The attacks followed a Ukrainian strike on the Russian border city of Belgorod, triggering Russian President Vladimir Putin’s intensified strikes on military targets in Ukraine.

Humanitarian Impact

The aftermath of the large-scale aerial attack was grim. Rescue workers spent the weekend scouring through debris left by the missile and drone attack, searching for bodies. A day of mourning was observed in Kyiv, marking the death of 28 people and wounding of dozens more.

The Ukrainian populace is grappling with the grim reality of war. Families are attempting to reclaim a semblance of normalcy, with some visiting cemeteries to honor their departed loved ones, while others try to steal moments of joy at a winter market with their children. Yet, the threat of impending drone attacks looms large, casting a shadow over their attempts at normalcy.