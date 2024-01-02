en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Conflict & Defence

More than 10 Loud Explosions Heard in Kyiv, Ukraine on Tuesday Morning : Reports

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:41 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 1:48 am EST
More than 10 Loud Explosions Heard in Kyiv, Ukraine on Tuesday Morning : Reports

In an unsettling episode of warfare, the capital of Ukraine, Kyiv, was subjected to a barrage of missile attacks on a recent Tuesday. The Ukrainian air force reported multiple missile launches towards the city, following a nationwide air alert triggered by Russian bomber threats. Over 10 explosions, potent enough to rattle central buildings, resonated in Kyiv. The impact was traced back to fragments of downed rockets hitting various city districts, including residential zones.

Military Response and Civilian Fallout

According to the Ukrainian air force, the country’s air defense systems successfully repelled Russia’s missile attack, intercepting and destroying 35 attack drones. The deployment of 16 Tu-95MS strategic bombers in the region, long-range missile platforms that have been part of the Russian Air Force since the Cold War era, further escalated concerns.

The impacts of the attack were not limited to the skies. Kyiv’s Mayor, Vitali Klitschko, confirmed that several parts of the city experienced power outages as a direct result of the strikes. The air force urged residents to seek refuge, cautioning about the incoming Kinzhal missiles, among others.

Geographical Spread of the Attacks

The northeastern city of Kharkiv was not spared either. The head of its military administration, Oleg Sinegubov, confirmed the city’s bombardment. The attacks followed a Ukrainian strike on the Russian border city of Belgorod, triggering Russian President Vladimir Putin’s intensified strikes on military targets in Ukraine.

Humanitarian Impact

The aftermath of the large-scale aerial attack was grim. Rescue workers spent the weekend scouring through debris left by the missile and drone attack, searching for bodies. A day of mourning was observed in Kyiv, marking the death of 28 people and wounding of dozens more.

The Ukrainian populace is grappling with the grim reality of war. Families are attempting to reclaim a semblance of normalcy, with some visiting cemeteries to honor their departed loved ones, while others try to steal moments of joy at a winter market with their children. Yet, the threat of impending drone attacks looms large, casting a shadow over their attempts at normalcy.

0
Conflict & Defence Ukraine
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

South Korea to Revamp Evaluation System for Defense Research Projects

By BNN Correspondents

UNILAG Faces Major Challenges: Prof. Ogunsola Leads with 'FIRM' Growth Agenda

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Iraq's Economic, Cultural, and Security Landscape amidst Turkish-PKK Conflict

By BNN Correspondents

UNILAG Faces Major Challenges: Prof. Ogunsola Leads with 'FIRM' Growth Agenda

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

South Korea to Revamp Evaluation System for Defense Research Projects ...
@Military · 51 mins
South Korea to Revamp Evaluation System for Defense Research Projects ...
heart comment 0
New Year’s Day Security Alert in Newry and Suspected Arson in Dublin

By BNN Correspondents

New Year's Day Security Alert in Newry and Suspected Arson in Dublin
Usman Khawaja’s Struggle for Motivation amidst Israel-Hamas Conflict

By Salman Khan

Usman Khawaja's Struggle for Motivation amidst Israel-Hamas Conflict
Unattended Shoes at Australian Beach Sparks Conversation on Trust

By Geeta Pillai

Unattended Shoes at Australian Beach Sparks Conversation on Trust
Pentagon Launches First University to Counter Drone Warfare Threat

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Pentagon Launches First University to Counter Drone Warfare Threat
Latest Headlines
World News
New Year's Day Earthquake Devastates Japan's Western Coast
4 mins
New Year's Day Earthquake Devastates Japan's Western Coast
The Pivotal Role of Parliament in Democratic Governance
4 mins
The Pivotal Role of Parliament in Democratic Governance
PUNCH Sports Extra: Michigan Wolverines Triumph, Mfon Udoh's Record Challenged, and Fulham Duo Praised
5 mins
PUNCH Sports Extra: Michigan Wolverines Triumph, Mfon Udoh's Record Challenged, and Fulham Duo Praised
PAS Deputy President Tuan Ibrahim Counters Criticism on Parliamentary Debates
5 mins
PAS Deputy President Tuan Ibrahim Counters Criticism on Parliamentary Debates
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
5 mins
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
Dotun Babayemi Calls for Unity and Support in New Year Message
5 mins
Dotun Babayemi Calls for Unity and Support in New Year Message
People's Pharmacy Discusses 'Long Flu', Diabetes Treatment, and Unconventional Nail Fungus Remedy
5 mins
People's Pharmacy Discusses 'Long Flu', Diabetes Treatment, and Unconventional Nail Fungus Remedy
Empress Schuck Shares Heartbreaking Miscarriage News
5 mins
Empress Schuck Shares Heartbreaking Miscarriage News
Sports Megastar's Big Announcement Shakes Up Scene: Snoop Dogg's Olympic Role, Cena's Cars, and More
5 mins
Sports Megastar's Big Announcement Shakes Up Scene: Snoop Dogg's Olympic Role, Cena's Cars, and More
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
5 mins
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
8 mins
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
28 mins
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
1 hour
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
2 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
2 hours
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
2 hours
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
2 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
414 Hours in a Day: A Cosmic Anomaly Unfolds
3 hours
414 Hours in a Day: A Cosmic Anomaly Unfolds

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app