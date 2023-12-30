en English
International Relations

Ukraine Reports ‘New Waves of Russian Terror’ at UN Amid Ongoing Hostilities

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: December 30, 2023 at 5:07 pm EST
Ukraine Reports ‘New Waves of Russian Terror’ at UN Amid Ongoing Hostilities

In a recent United Nations Security Council session, Ukraine reported a new wave of Russian terror, adding another chapter to the ongoing hostilities between the two nations. The statement comes in the wake of Ukraine’s claim that towns within its borders experienced an aerial assault, described as one of the largest since the Russian Federation’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Escalating Conflict

Ukraine reported to the UN that the Russian terror, manifested in deadly air strikes on south-west Russia, resulted in 20 people killed and over 100 injured in Belgorod, near the border. The regional governor disclosed that three children were among the casualties in what was one of the deadliest attacks on Russia since it invaded Ukraine. However, a Ukrainian security source insisted that only military infrastructure had been targeted in Saturday’s action.

The latest attack comes after Russia’s strikes on Ukraine on Friday, which killed 39, described by Kyiv as Russia’s biggest missile bombardment of the war so far. Moscow accused its neighbour of launching Saturday’s attack with various forms of weaponry, including Ukrainian Olkha and Czech-made Vampire rockets. In response, Russia requested an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council in New York.

International Response

The United Nations Security Council, responsible for maintaining international peace and security, met to address the attacks. Both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky were due to speak on Sunday.

Following the attacks, Russia accused Ukraine of targeting civilians in the city of Belgorod with missiles and rockets, killing at least 14 people and wounding dozens more. The attack came a day after Ukraine stated that a barrage of Russian missile strikes on several cities had killed at least 39 people, wounding dozens more. In the face of the escalating conflict, the United Nations condemned the attacks and called for their immediate cessation.

The Road Ahead

The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine is part of a larger geopolitical conflict involving not only the two nations but also other international actors with vested interests in the region’s stability and the rule of law. The situation remains precarious, with the potential to escalate further.

The international community and the UN Security Council have a critical role to play in mitigating the crisis, ensuring the protection of civilians, and maintaining peace and security. As these events unfold, the world watches with bated breath, hoping for a resolution that respects international law and protects the lives and livelihoods of the people in the region.

0
International Relations Ukraine
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

