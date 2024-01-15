Ukraine Registers BF Terminal, Ushering a New Era of Industrial Progress

In a pivotal move aimed at fortifying its industrial sector, the government of Ukraine has officially registered the BF Terminal industrial park situated in the Berehove district of Zakarpattya Oblast. The announcement, made on January 12, 2024, emphasizes the BF Terminal as the first industrial park to gain registration in 2024, marking it as the 74th entry in the nation's industrial park registry.

BF Terminal: A Beacon of Industrial Growth

BF Terminal is envisioned as a hub for a broad spectrum of enterprises specialising in woodworking and wood products. The industrial park's primary focus will be on the manufacture of MDF and CLT lumber boards, laminate, parquet, alongside operating a transshipment complex. This initiative is projected to generate around 2,000 job opportunities, a significant boost for the local economy.

Government Support for Industrial Expansion

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has expressed his government's commitment to bolstering such developments by allocating funds in the budget for the expansion of the industrial park network. An amount of 1 billion hryvnias (equivalent to $26.4 million) has been earmarked for the growth of industrial sites, with an additional allocation of 3 billion hryvnias ($79.1 million) set aside for bolstering significant investment projects across Ukraine.

A Broader Industrial Growth Strategy

This move is part of a wider strategy to stimulate industrial growth across various regions of Ukraine. On December 22, 2023, the Cabinet of Ministers reported the addition of three new industrial parks to Ukraine's register, with two situated in Khmelnytskyi Oblast and one in Lviv Oblast. Moreover, Minister of Economy Yulia Svyridenko has stated specific goals of creating joint ventures with Western arms manufacturers and developing industrial parks. This strategy not only strengthens Ukraine's economy but also boosts its defense capabilities by localizing the production of weapons, demining equipment, and other military equipment.

In conclusion, this registration marks a significant milestone in Ukraine's quest to enhance its industrial and economic landscape. The industrial park, with its projected job creation and economic stimulus, stands as a testament to the government's commitment to fostering growth and prosperity.