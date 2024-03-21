Ukraine May Scrap 'Sponsors of War' Blacklist Amid Pressure from China, France

Ukraine is on the brink of removing its 'sponsors of war' blacklist, a pivotal part of its strategy to highlight entities operating with Russia, following significant international backlash. This move, propelled by objections from countries including China and France, signals a potential shift in Kyiv's approach to maintaining global support over two years into the conflict.
Origins and Impact of the Blacklist
The blacklist, lacking legal force yet impactful in shaming, identified about 50 major companies for their business activities in Russia, implicating them in supporting the Kremlin's war efforts through actions like tax payments. This campaign, while aiming to isolate Moscow economically, has brought unintended diplomatic challenges for Ukraine, complicating its international alliances.
International Pressures and Diplomatic Strains
Notably, China's demand in February for the removal of 14 Chinese companies from the list underscored the delicacy of Ukraine's position. Beijing's participation is sought by Kyiv for a global leaders' summit to promote peace, despite China's perceived closeness with Russia. Additionally, France's pushback to exclude companies such as Auchan and Leroy Merlin highlights the broader discontent among Ukraine's supportive nations, feeling targeted by the campaign.
Consequences and Reflections
The potential dismantling of the blacklist might reflect Kyiv's need to recalibrate its diplomatic stance amidst ongoing war. Removing the list could ease tensions with crucial partners but also raises questions about Ukraine's capacity to sustain a cohesive international front against Russian aggression. This development underscores the complex interplay between diplomatic relations and wartime strategies, revealing the challenges Ukraine faces in balancing international support with its campaign against Russia.