en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Military

Ukraine Harnesses Terrain and Ingenuity to Slow Russian Advance

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: December 31, 2023 at 10:31 am EST
Ukraine Harnesses Terrain and Ingenuity to Slow Russian Advance

In the throes of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Ukrainian forces have strategically employed anti-tank defenses such as ‘dragon’s teeth’ and ‘tank ditches’. These structures are ingeniously designed to halt or slow down the advance of Russian tanks and armored vehicles, reflecting the resilience of the Ukrainian military.

‘Dragon’s Teeth’: A Concrete Deterrent

‘Dragon’s teeth’ are pyramid-shaped concrete obstacles, typically arranged in rows and reinforced with metal or other materials to increase their durability. These structures are strategically positioned to impede the movement of tanks and other tracked vehicles, serving as the first line of defense against the advancing Russian forces.

‘Tank Ditches’: Terrain as a Defense

Another form of defense employed by the Ukrainians is the ‘tank ditches’. These are large trenches that prove challenging for vehicles to traverse without proper bridging equipment. By leveraging the terrain and engineered obstacles, Ukraine aims to slow the progress of the invading forces, turning the geographical features into their advantage.

Adapting to Conflict: The Ukrainian Resilience

The use of such defenses is a testament to the ingenuity and resilience of the Ukrainian military in the face of a larger and technologically advanced adversary. As the conflict rages on, both sides continue to adapt their tactics and strategies to gain the upper hand. The Ukrainian forces, however, have managed to inflict significant losses on the Russian troops despite their resource constraints, thanks to their innovative defensive measures and the support they received from their allies.

0
Military Ukraine
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

U.S. to Withdraw USS Gerald Ford from Middle East, Maintains Regional Vigil

By Geeta Pillai

North Korea Plans to Intensify Military Capabilities in 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Weaponized Drone Intercepted Near US Military Base in Iraq

By Momen Zellmi

Escalating Tensions in the Middle East: Israeli Operations Spark Debate

By Muhammad Jawad

Kim Jong Un Announces Military Escalation Amid Tensions with U.S. and ...
@International Relations · 6 hours
Kim Jong Un Announces Military Escalation Amid Tensions with U.S. and ...
heart comment 0
Unfolding Conflict in Gaza Strip: Israeli Army Releases Five Brigades

By Shivani Chauhan

Unfolding Conflict in Gaza Strip: Israeli Army Releases Five Brigades
US Military Launches Space Plane on Classified Mission: A Glimpse into Future of Military Aviation

By Justice Nwafor

US Military Launches Space Plane on Classified Mission: A Glimpse into Future of Military Aviation
BSF’s 2023 Achievements: Neutralizing Drones, Seizing Narcotics, and Ensuring Border Security

By Dil Bar Irshad

BSF's 2023 Achievements: Neutralizing Drones, Seizing Narcotics, and Ensuring Border Security
Yemeni Army Spokesman Outlines Military and Political Landscape

By BNN Correspondents

Yemeni Army Spokesman Outlines Military and Political Landscape
Latest Headlines
World News
UK Hospital Incorporates Air Pollution Data into Patient Diagnoses: A Ground-Breaking Initiative
5 mins
UK Hospital Incorporates Air Pollution Data into Patient Diagnoses: A Ground-Breaking Initiative
Dame Joan Collins Overcomes Severe Back Injury: A Testament to Adaptability and Resilience
14 mins
Dame Joan Collins Overcomes Severe Back Injury: A Testament to Adaptability and Resilience
Rising Star Ben Sears: A New Force in the New Zealand Cricket Team
15 mins
Rising Star Ben Sears: A New Force in the New Zealand Cricket Team
'Chewing The Facts': A Fresh Perspective on Obesity and BMI
15 mins
'Chewing The Facts': A Fresh Perspective on Obesity and BMI
Voices of Nigeria's Entertainment Industry: A Reflection on 2023 and Hopes for 2024
26 mins
Voices of Nigeria's Entertainment Industry: A Reflection on 2023 and Hopes for 2024
APC Chairman's New Year Message: Unite for 2024's Remarkable Year
30 mins
APC Chairman's New Year Message: Unite for 2024's Remarkable Year
Tottenham Hotspur Closes in on Arsenal with a New Year's Eve Victory
31 mins
Tottenham Hotspur Closes in on Arsenal with a New Year's Eve Victory
Nigerian National Assembly Approves Significant Budget Increase for 2024
31 mins
Nigerian National Assembly Approves Significant Budget Increase for 2024
2023 in Review: A Year of High-Profile Stories in Nigeria's News Landscape
32 mins
2023 in Review: A Year of High-Profile Stories in Nigeria's News Landscape
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
5 hours
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Revelry Amidst Cautionary Tales and Concerns
5 hours
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Revelry Amidst Cautionary Tales and Concerns
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
5 hours
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
6 hours
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
6 hours
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
8 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
8 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
8 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
9 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app