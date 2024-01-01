Ukraine Exports 13 Million Tons of Products via Black Sea Corridor Amidst Conflict

In a significant endeavor towards maintaining global food supply amidst geopolitical tensions, Ukraine has successfully exported 13 million tons of products through a maritime corridor in the Black Sea. The initiative, which was launched in August, came into existence after Russia’s withdrawal from a United Nations-backed safe passage deal in July.

Ukraine’s Strategic Maritime Corridor

Since its inception, this maritime corridor has facilitated the movement of grain and other critical commodities from Ukraine’s deep-sea ports. Despite the ongoing conflict and systematic attacks on Ukrainian port infrastructure by Russia, Ukrainian ports have successfully loaded 430 vessels via this route.

Global Recognition and Support

This monumental achievement has not gone unnoticed. The US ambassador to Ukraine, Bridget Brink, commended Ukraine’s contribution to the global food supply chain in these challenging times. The United Nations Office in Geneva has also emphasized the importance of the grain export deal for global food security and said discussions were ongoing.

Improvement in Ukraine’s Military Position

Ukraine’s shipping capability has been significantly bolstered by the relocation of Russia’s Naval fleet from Crimea to Novorossiysk. This move was a response to repeated attacks, including one on December 26. Furthermore, the supply of advanced British Storm Shadow and French Scalp cruise missiles to Ukraine has improved its military position.

In the words of President Volodymyr Zelenskiyy, Russia’s fleet inability to operate in the western part of the Black Sea is a ‘historic achievement’. Despite Russia’s offer to extend the deal allowing Ukraine to export grain through its Black Sea ports for another 60 days, Ukraine has insisted on a 120-day extension, underlining its resilience and determination.

