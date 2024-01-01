en English
Transportation

Ukraine Exports 13 Million Tons of Products via Black Sea Corridor Amidst Conflict

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 1, 2024 at 12:04 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 4:42 am EST
Ukraine Exports 13 Million Tons of Products via Black Sea Corridor Amidst Conflict

In a significant endeavor towards maintaining global food supply amidst geopolitical tensions, Ukraine has successfully exported 13 million tons of products through a maritime corridor in the Black Sea. The initiative, which was launched in August, came into existence after Russia’s withdrawal from a United Nations-backed safe passage deal in July.

Ukraine’s Strategic Maritime Corridor

Since its inception, this maritime corridor has facilitated the movement of grain and other critical commodities from Ukraine’s deep-sea ports. Despite the ongoing conflict and systematic attacks on Ukrainian port infrastructure by Russia, Ukrainian ports have successfully loaded 430 vessels via this route.

(Also Read: Mighty Fallen: Ukraine’s Navy Sinks Russia’s Advanced Warship Moskva)

Global Recognition and Support

This monumental achievement has not gone unnoticed. The US ambassador to Ukraine, Bridget Brink, commended Ukraine’s contribution to the global food supply chain in these challenging times. The United Nations Office in Geneva has also emphasized the importance of the grain export deal for global food security and said discussions were ongoing.

(Also Read: Ukrainian Teenage Refugees Win International Children’s Peace Prize 2023 For Refugee Support Apps)

Improvement in Ukraine’s Military Position

Ukraine’s shipping capability has been significantly bolstered by the relocation of Russia’s Naval fleet from Crimea to Novorossiysk. This move was a response to repeated attacks, including one on December 26. Furthermore, the supply of advanced British Storm Shadow and French Scalp cruise missiles to Ukraine has improved its military position.

In the words of President Volodymyr Zelenskiyy, Russia’s fleet inability to operate in the western part of the Black Sea is a ‘historic achievement’. Despite Russia’s offer to extend the deal allowing Ukraine to export grain through its Black Sea ports for another 60 days, Ukraine has insisted on a 120-day extension, underlining its resilience and determination.

Read More

0
Transportation Ukraine
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

