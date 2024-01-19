Ukraine Expands International Driver's License Delivery to 17 European Countries

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine has expanded the accessibility of its international driver's license delivery service, adding five more countries to its list. This expansion allows Ukrainians residing abroad to order driver's licenses in a total of 17 European countries. The newly included countries are Bulgaria, France, the Netherlands, Turkey, and Austria.

International Delivery of Driver's Licenses Gains Popularity

Since its inception three months ago, the service has seen approximately 3,000 applications, with the most significant demand stemming from Poland. The process for availing of this service is straightforward. Users need to log into their electronic account, specify the reason for the license exchange, opt for international delivery, and cover the service fee of about UAH 311 (around $8).

Efficient, Cost-Effective, and Valuable Service

The delivery of the completed driver's license, managed through the state postal service Ukrposhta, takes approximately 15 days and costs an average of UAH 960 (about $25). This service is particularly beneficial for those needing to exchange a temporary license obtained initially for a two-year period or those who have had changes in personal data such as their surname or first name. It also benefits those who have lost their licenses or found them to be unusable due to wear and tear.

Significant Increase in Administrative Service Costs

Alongside the expansion of international delivery services, the cost of various administrative services provided by the Ministry of Internal Affairs service centers in Ukraine has seen a substantial hike. Effective from January 1, 2024, the cost of issuing a driver's license has escalated to UAH 230, almost nine times the previous cost of UAH 26. This increase marks a significant change in the financial dynamics of administrative services, but the Main Service Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MSC) continues to work towards expanding the list of countries offering the international driver’s license delivery service.