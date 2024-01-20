Ukraine and Slovakia Partner on Key Energy and Infrastructure Projects

Ukraine and Slovakia are joining forces in three major energy and infrastructure initiatives aimed at strengthening Ukraine's energy security and enhancing cross-border connections. During a working visit to Bratislava, Ukrainian First Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, Yulia Svyrydenko, met with her Slovak counterpart, Vice Prime Minister for Recovery, Resilience Plan and Use of EU Funds, Peter Kmetz, to discuss the progress of these projects.

Strengthening Energy Infrastructure

Central to these initiatives is the reconstruction of the Mukachevo - Veľké Kapušany interconnector. This project is a massive stride towards bolstering Ukraine's energy infrastructure and diversifying its supply sources. The project also involves transmission system operators from Greece, Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary, Moldova, and Ukraine with the intent to enhance energy security in the region.

Enhancing Cross-border Connectivity

In addition to the energy projects, the two nations are contemplating the establishment of new border crossings and exploring the feasibility of a Kyiv-Kosice railway link. This project would leverage the wide-gauge tracks from Uzhhorod station through Slovakia, further enhancing the region's connectivity.

Humanitarian Efforts and Child Recovery

The meeting also saw discussions on humanitarian demining efforts, with Slovakia contributing two Bozhena-4 demining machines to help clear liberated areas in the Kherson region. Moreover, Ukraine expressed gratitude for Slovakia's assistance and raised the urgent issue of Ukrainian children forcibly taken to Russia from occupied areas. Ukraine solicited Slovakia's active involvement in facilitating their return.

The discussions underscored the importance of the European Commission's Ukraine Facility in actualizing these joint projects. This collaboration signals a new era of cooperation between Ukraine and Slovakia, with implications that reach beyond their borders, potentially reshaping the energy and infrastructural landscape of the region.