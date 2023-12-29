en English
Military

Turkey Successfully Launches ANKA-3, Its First Stealth Drone

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: December 29, 2023 at 7:22 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 9:05 am EST
Turkey Successfully Launches ANKA-3, Its First Stealth Drone

In a significant stride for military technology, Turkey has successfully launched its first stealth drone, the ANKA-3. Developed by Turkey’s state-owned Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), the drone, on its debut flight, soared to an altitude of 8,000 feet (approximately 2.4 kilometers) and reached speeds of 150 knots. This remarkable achievement bolsters Turkey’s growing prominence in the domain of unmanned aircraft, a field where the nation has been notably innovative.

The Maiden Flight: A Milestone in Aerospace Engineering

The ANKA-3’s maiden flight, which lasted 70 minutes, was a momentous event in Turkish aerospace advancements. The drone, equipped with a stealthy ‘flying wing’ and tailless structure, is designed to minimize detection by early warning systems. The ANKA-3 can carry various types of ammunition, including large ammunition such as SOM-J, MK-82, and Small Diameter Bomb. It is also designed to serve as a tanker version for other platforms in the air. The successful flight coincided with the postponement of the planned flight of Combat Fighter KAAN.

(Read Also: Turkey’s Anka-3 Drone: A New Milestone in Defense Capabilities)

ANKA-3: A Quantum Leap in Drone Technology

The ANKA-3 represents a quantum leap in drone technology with its low radar visibility, high speed, and sizable payload capacity. Capable of executing a wide array of missions including reconnaissance, surveillance, intelligence gathering, and communication relay with friendly units, the ANKA-3 is projected to operate at altitudes up to 40,000 feet and endure flights of up to 10 hours at 30,000 feet. Its stealth features allow it to remain undetected by enemy forces while still retaining the ability to detect the enemy, positioning Turkey at the forefront of UAV technology advancement.

(Read Also: Turkey’s Anka 3: A New Era in Defense Capabilities)

The Ukraine Connection: Deepening Ties Through Technology Sharing

Significantly, the ANKA-3 is powered by an engine designed by Ukraine’s Ivchenko-Progress, underscoring a deepening alliance between Turkey and Ukraine, particularly in the realms of defense and technology sharing. The successful integration of a Ukrainian engine into the Turkish drone is a potent testament to their collaborative efforts in aerospace engineering and defense.

With the successful launch of the ANKA-3, Turkey has marked a major advancement in its military technology, demonstrating its commitment to bolster defense capabilities through indigenous technologies. As the nation continues to innovate and expand its fleet of unmanned aircraft, it is clear that Turkey is making significant strides in the field of aerospace engineering and defense.

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

