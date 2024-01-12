‘This Week in Ukraine’ Season 2 Premieres: A Deep Dive into Foreign Investment

The second season of the widely followed podcast, ‘This Week in Ukraine’, has kicked off, introducing a fresh face, Masha Lavrova, filling in for the regular host, Lapatina_, while she is on maternity leave. The inaugural episode of the season, titled ‘Focus on Foreign Investment’, delves into the critical issue of foreign investment in Ukrainian businesses and its pivotal role in bolstering Ukraine’s economy amidst the enduring conflict with Russia.

New Host, Same Mission

Lavrova is accompanied by Dominic Culverwell, a seasoned business reporter from the Kyiv Independent. Together, they unravel the complexities of Russia’s economic warfare against Ukraine and the instrumental role of foreign investments in thwarting it. The podcast serves as a platform for listeners to gain insights into the socio-political landscape of Ukraine and the economic challenges it faces.

Available Across Platforms

The creators of ‘This Week in Ukraine’ have made the podcast accessible for listeners on platforms such as YouTube. They urge followers to support the initiative through membership and by following the Kyiv Independent on various social media channels. The episode was meticulously edited by Anthony Bartaway, ensuring a seamless and engaging experience for the audience.

Engaging with the Audience

The podcast also invites listeners to engage further by leaving comments or responses via the free Podbean mobile applications for iOS and Android. The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, with listeners expressing staunch support for Ukraine and appreciating the enlightening content provided by the podcast.

A Focus on Foreign Investment

The first episode of the season brings to light the interactions between the Prime Minister of Ukraine and the U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine’s Economic Recovery. Discussions centered on investment opportunities in Ukraine and the development of public-private partnerships. The importance of stable Ukrainian exports and participation of U.S. private companies in the country’s reconstruction was underscored. The Prime Minister also highlighted the need for unwavering financial support from partners, expressing gratitude for their personal efforts to back Ukraine.

The episode also discusses an analysis of the National Revenue Strategy (NRS) by the Ukrainian Business Council, spotlighting the adverse effect of certain proposals on the business environment and foreign investment. The council advocates for a revision of the Strategy and the inclusion of experts and business associations in the discussion process, underlining the importance of foreign investment in shaping Ukraine’s economy.